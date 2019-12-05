DONEGAL GAA CLUB CLUB: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

St. Michaels

Sympathy: The Club extends deepest sympathy to the McFadden Family and Family Circle on the death of Dominic McFadden last weekend.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary Haughton Massinass Creeslough, the €75 was Eileen Boyle Falcarragh. Patrons please note that this month’s 50 Club Draw will take place at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on this Sunday evening the 8th December.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,4,5,11,17,20. The Match 5 winners were Tina Carolan Magheramena Dunfanaghy and Andrew Kelly Creeslough who won €50 each This week’s Jackpot will be €5500.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board Presentation: Thank you to everyone who came along to the minor board presentation night on Saturday evening. A great evening was had by all. Thank you to our special guests Michael Langan and Evelyn McGinley. Also thanks to the ladies who helped out with refreshments.

KILLYBEGS

AGM 2019: The AGM for our Senior Board will take place on Sunday 15th December at 4:00pm the the Tara Hotel Function room. The club secretary is now taking any nominations for Officer or managerial roles along with motions, on or before Thursday 12th December by email.

"Night on the Red Carpet": CLG Na Cealla Beaga host our 3rd annual ‘Night on the Red Carpet’ event. This event will be held in the Bayview Hotel on New Years Eve. Doors open 7:00pm sharp for Champagne reception, casino tables and novelty games. Followed by a three course meal. Oscar winners on the night! Complementary bottles of wine on each table. Kindly sponsored by Seamus Gallagher. Limited availability - Ticket sales end 23-12-2019. To reserve your tickets/table contact: Fionnuala Cunningham: 087 4175410 or SarahTully: 086 3311733. Tickets €37.50 each.

National Club Draw Tickets: The Club will be selling our National Club Draw Tickets shortly.

Kilotto numbers 12,14,20,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,100. No match 3. Next week match 3 at €180.00 if jackpot not won.

Bingo Monday 9th December 9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6050 on 45 numbers. Bingo vouchers are available for buying weekly, ideal Christmas present !!

AODH RUADH

Club AGM: The Aodh Ruadh AGM took place on Sunday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. There was a larger than usual attendance of over 40 in attendance as we looked back on a successful 2019 and made plans for the coming season. Election of officers: Patrons: Father Ó Fearrai and Canon McGroarty; President: Owen Roe O'Neill; Vice Presidents: Peter Conlon, PJ Buggy, John Magee, Michael McLoone, Tom Gallagher, John Murphy and Alan Kane; Chairman: William Doogan; Vice-Chairman: Diarmaid Keon; Secretary: Lisa McTernan; Assistant Secretary: Brian Gillespie; Treasurer: Sabrina Brosnan; Assistant Treasurer: Sarah Daly; PRO: John Hughes; Oifigeach na Gaeilge: Alan Sweeny and Eamonn Martin Maguire; Substitute County Board Delegates: Diarmaid Keon; Health and Well-being Officer: Philip McLoone; Child Protection Officer: Paul Touhy. The only post left unfilled was that of Director of Coaching. It was hoped to have this position filled for the first meeting of the new committee in January.

Also voted onto the committee on the evening were those present at the AGM, with allowance made for further members to be appointed at the January executive meeting.

Dinner Dance: The annual club Dinner Dance takes place this Friday in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh, proceedings getting under way at 7pm sharp. Kevin Byrne will be running a bus to the Sandhouse from the Day Centre at 6.30pm, €3 per person.

Relive the OsKaRs magic! Aodh Ruadh OsKaRs DVDs are on sale once more. Remember a great night of craic and savour those spectacular acting talents once again in the comfort of your own home! DVDs are only €10 each. You can message or text Lisa McTernan (086-2338636) or Sabrina Brosnan (086-8241297) to book your copy!

Festive stocking fillers: Chris Kelly has some nice Aodh Ruadh gear available for purchase. If you would like to order any item just message Chris on Facebook.

Hurling: Ulster GAA are delivering coaching workshops focusing on the fundamentals of underage hurling. One of these workshops will be run locally, at Creevy National School on Tuesday 10th December at 7pm.

The juvenile hurlers annual Christmas fun quiz will take place on Thursday, 19th December, in Owen Roe's. Also coming soon is Last One Standing. Once again sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's, there's €300 to be won with cards out soon.

National and Local Draw: Tickets are currently being distributed for the annual National Club Draw. This is effectively three draws in one with fantastic prizes in all three draws for just €10 a ticket. See aodhruadh.org for full details of the prizes available.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 6, 12, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Philip McLoone, Audrey O'Mahoney, Margaret McCauley, Mary Egan, and Barry McLaughlin. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €9,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nÓg.

ST MARYS, CONVOY

Club Lotto: 26 -11-19 Counties Drawn AM,LD,WH,WX: Bernie Morris, C/O Oliver Prunty; Dermot Farrell Raphoe; Bill Meehan, Lydia Fowley ℅ Mairead Daniel and Jason Mc Mullan, Convoy. Winnings can be collected from Moores shop. Next week’s Jackpot €5750

St Mary's hosted a very successful AGM on Sunday afternoon with a large crowd in attendance. Outgoing Chairman Oliver and Secretary Stephanie thanked everyone who has helped out in anyway over the past 3 years and who have provided sponsorship and helped with fundraising.

The new committee was elected with Honorary Presidents: D. Harkin & J. McMullan; Vice President Fr. Kelly; Chairman Mark McCarron; Vice-Chairman: Brendan Kelly; Secretary: Oliver Prunty; Asst Secretary: Lorena Barron; Joint Treasurers John Lynch and Helena Prunty; PRO Mairead Browne; Registrar Catherine Given; Coaching Officer Mark McCarron; Children's Officer Lorena Barron; Irish Language & Culture Aoife McGinley; Health and Wellbeing TBC.

Followed by election of player representatives Ciara Gallagher and Liam Prunty; County Board delegates Oliver Prunty, Brendan Kelly, Liam O’Keefe, Mark McCarron.

Ladies Board: TBC. Team Managers are not all in place yet And there are various girls and ladies teams needing coaches and managers.

Oliver Prunty U-16 & minor; Laurence McMullan U-21 & Senior mens; Conor McDermott Reserves

Other members elected to committee: Blaithin Gildea, Sinead Breen, Michelle Mc Monagle, Donal Bonner, Tom Fowley, Conor Mc Dermott, Laurence McMullan, Michael Patton, Gerard McHugh Damien McCarron, John McMullan and Ambrose Given.

The annual dinner dance takes place in Jacksons Hotel this Saturday night. Complementary bus from Raphoe 6.30, Convoy 6.45 and Drumkeen 7pm sharp. A great night ahead with music by a fantastic band Red alert and celebrating our ladies winning Div 2 and promotion to Div 1 and the men’s promotion to Div 2

Congratulations to Laurence on being Donegal representative in the Ulster Coach of the year.

The National draw tickets are available now for €10 and the top prize is a car. Pm page if you would like a ticket or indeed to help sell tickets

ROBERT EMMETS

Our annual Bazaar takes place this Sunday 8th December at 7.00pm in St. Mary’s Hall, Castlefinn.

Our Monster bingo night is this Friday the 6th of December. Our normal Bingo will resume on Friday 13th at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1780.

Lotto numbers 1-3-20-26, No Lotto jackpot winners but there was two match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4450.

Our Under 8s and 10s are now finished for the year. A massive thanks goes to the under 8s coaches of Bell Mc Monagle, Gareth Devenney and Martin McMenamin also to our under 10 coach Gary Lawrence who were absolutely brilliant in coaching the children. Also Martin Lawrence, Gerard Boyle, Patricia Carlin and Tori O'Hagan.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop and the St. Vincent De Paul shop.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

National club draw tickets are now on sale. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

Best wishes and get well soon to our tough tackling, flying half back Rossa Mc Daid.

MALIN

This year’s AGM will take place on Sunday Dec 15th at 3.00 in the clubhouse.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €550. Sequence drawn was 3-2-7-1-6-5-4. €50 winner was Marie Harkin, c/o Malin Bingo. Next weeks jackpot stands at €600

Underage News: Last week has been a great week for the club with many of our underage players getting called up to various development and county squads.

Christine Doherty, Jessica Doherty, Suzie Lafferty and Eimear O Doherty were selected for the Inishowen Development squad. The girls were in action in Burt on Sunday losing out to a strong East Donegal side. Special mention to our own Mariah Doherty who is one of the selectors on the panel.

Also congratulations to club members Zach Conlon, Taylor Bonner, Darragh Douglas, Patrick McLaughlin and Ryan McGeoghegan who are part of the North Donegal Under 15 Development Squad for 2020.

Also best wishes to Conor O'Neill and Ben Miller who are part of the Donegal Under 17 Squad in preparation for the 2020 campaign.

Congratulations to Aisling O’Neill & Amy Lee McDaid who have been selected on the County U14 Squad for the 2020 Season.

Health and Well Being Talk: A very well attended talk on Alcohol and Drug Abuse was presented in the clubhouse for adult club members over the weekend.

Christmas Sports Quiz: A fun Sports Quiz will be held in the clubhouse on Saturday 28th of December.

National Draw: Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available.

RIP: Everyone at Malin GAA wish to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Mary Margaret Lafferty, Malin who passed away over the weekend. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

URRIS

Underage Presentation Night: Thanks to all who attended our Underage Presentation night last weekend. Special Thanks to the management and staff of the Strand Hotel for the excellent meal and service. To Adrian MC , Susan and all who helped out prior to the night and on the night in any way. Congratulations to all winners on the night:

U-10 Boys: Ryan McCaul and Ciaran Porter.

U-10 Girls: Danica Doherty and Zara Devlin.

U-11 Boys: Joe Doherty (S) and Shay O' Donnell.

U-11 Girls: Kate Glackin and Lucie Callaghan

U-12 Boys: Lorcan McGonagle and Adam McDaid.

U-12 Girls: Gemma Doherty Lackin and Rachel Doherty.

U-13 Boys: Oisin Cooney.

U-13 Girls: Jayden Doherty.

U-14 Boys : Oisin Doherty (Ardagh)

U-14 Girls: Orla Lagan.

U-16 Boys: Gareth Bradley.

U-16 Girls: Alana Doherty (Tim).

Appreciation awards were given to the following on County teams; Caoimhe Doherty, Roseanna McConologue, Dara Harkin and Oisin Doherty.

Lotto Results: Last week's lotto Results: Numbers drawn: 10, 11, 13 and 19. As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,280 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Betty and Anne, C/o bingo; Angela Friel, Dunaff; Kathleen McCready, Buncrana; Patsy Devlin, Annaugh; Phil Doherty, Ballinaboe.

Scór Na nÓg Ulster semi-final: Good Luck to Brónach Harkin (solo singing) and our dance team; Elisha Noone, Kiera McCarron, Katie Mae McCarron, Cliona Devine, Ciara Devine, Brooke McBride, Eimear Harkin, Lauren McFeeley and Aimee Louise McLaughlin who will represent the club and county in the Ulster semi-final of Scór Na nÓg on Sunday evening in Stradone, Co Cavan.

From Humble beginnings to Crampsey Park: Our publication "From Humble Beginnings to Crampsey Park" covering the history of the club from 1969-2019 is on sale now for only €10. You can pick up a copy at Friel's Shop, Dunaff, Catriona's Newsagents, Clonmany, Centra, Clonmany, Mullins Foodstore, Ballyliffin, Macs Book Store, Buncrana or contact any committee member. Might be an idea for a Christmas gift for a family member at home or abroad that were involved in the club in any capacity down the years.

AGM: Our AGM takes place on Friday night in the clubhouse at 7pm.

Red Hughs

Lotto and 100 club: Numbers drawn 4,5,7,2,6,8,1,3. The winning sequence was4,5,7 Micheal E Kelly Ballyarl and Martina Kelly Dromore €250 each. Next week's lotto jackpot is €4,100.

100 club winner No. 107 Martin Sweeney Aveltygort €100

€2000 Lotto Giveaway: Fancy winning €500 in the run up to Christmas. Starting on Thursday the 28th of November for 4 weeks run in to Christmas we are giving away a whopping €500 every week. If the jackpot is not won the person or persons who matches the most numbers will win or share €500. You can buy lotto tickets in Bradley’s Shop, The Lantern Inn, Brownes Bar & McCrearys Top Line Store. If you're not in you won’t win. The main lotto jackpot will be reduced by €500 weekly during this time. Best of luck to everyone and get buying those lucky tickets. Lotto draws live on Facebook for the 4 weeks.

Club AGM: Official notice that the Red Hughs annual AGM will now take place on Sunday the 8th of December, at 5pm in the clubhouse, all club members welcome.

Underage Presentation Evening: Thanks to all the parents and children who attended our annual underage presentation on Friday evening, it was great to see the number of boys and girls representing the club in its centenary year. Congratulations to all the winners and special thanks to Frank McGlynn who was our special guest on the evening.

Annual Bazaar: The club’s annual bazaar will take place in the parish hall this Friday evening the 6th of December.

Christmas Raffle: Lines for the Clg Red Hughs annual Christmas Raffle for 2019 are now in circulation. 1st Prize: Christmas Hamper, 2nd Prize: Centenary Christmas Cake, 3rd Prize: Bottle of Vodka. Lines: €2 or 3 for €5.

Dates for the Calendar: We have a number of important club events coming up now towards the end of the year: Club Dinner Dance, Saturday 14th December.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 24/11/2019. Numbers: 1, 3, 4, 6, 19. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Bernard Duffy, New Zealand. Next week’s Jackpot: €8900.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta 2020: Beidh Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta a reáchtáil i bhFánaid ag tús mí na Bealtaine 2020. Dúshlán mór dúinn mar chlub a bheas ann, agus beidh neart cuidiú de dhíth chun comórtas den scoth a chur le chéile. Deis iontach atá ann don cheantar.

Meallfaidh an comórtas sluaite móra chuig an cheantar chomh maith le hocht bhfoireann déag eile. Tabharfaidh sé seans dúinn tús áite a thabhairt don Ghaeilge, agus don chultúr Gaelach chomh maith.

Beidh cruinniú poiblí ar siúl ar 30 mí na Samhna, i Halla Fán a Bhualtaigh ag 8p.m. chun tús a chur leis na hullmhúcháin. Ba mhaith linn bhur n-ionchur, bhur dtuairimí agus bhur smaointe. Beidh fáilte roimh achan nduine, cibé cumas Gaeilge atá acu. Bígí linn.

Bord na nÓg Presentation Night: A huge thank you to all who attended our annual Underage Presentation evening on Sunday 24th November.

AGM: The club held a successful AGM on Friday, November 15th in Fanavolty Hall. The following committee was elected for 2020. Honorary President - Charlie Mc Ateer; Chairperson - Brendan Mc Ateer; Vice chair - Bernard Mc Gettigan; Secretary - Fiona Shiels; Assistant secretary - Mark Dorrian; Treasurers - Pat Sweeney & Máire Mc Ateer; PRO - Micheál Friel & Gareth Crossan; Registrar - Margaretta Mc Conigley; Games Development Officer - Aidan Mc Ateer; Schools Link Person - Margaretta Mc Conigley; Oifigeach Cultúrtha & Gaeilge - Micheál Friel; Development Officer - Eamonn Friel; County Board Delegates - Fiona Shiels & John Mc Conigley; Healthy Club Officer - Eiméar Gibbons; Children’s Officer - Mark Dorrian; Committee Members - Declan Coyle, Hannah Shiels, Bridie Doherty, Tracey Mc Bride, Conor Mc Conigley, Rachel Mc Ateer, Michael Mc Groarty, Pat Murphy.

Minor Girls: Hard luck to the minor girls who were narrowly defeated in their county final on Saturday morning.

Well done Siobhan: Siobhan Coyle refereed the All Ireland Ladies Junior Club Final between Donoughmore (Cork) and MacHale Rovers (Mayo) in Ballinasloe in Galway.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

AGM will take place on Sunday December 8th at 5pm in Óstan Loch Áltan.

Bronnadh Bord na nÓg/Minor Board presentation night: 7ú Nollaig in Óstan Loch Áltan ag 8 i.n. Foireann Faoi 10 suas go dtí an foireann mionúr. €10 fá choinne páiste amháin. €20 beirt no níos mo as an teaghlach amháin. Aoi speisialta ar an oíche

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn Wednesday Nov 27th were 2,3,4,8,10,13. No jackpot winner. We had one match 5. Congratulations Pat McGarvey who wins our €100!

Many thanks to the Falcarragh parkrun for their kind donation towards getting our defib stationed outside the club building in a heated box. Tà muid iontach buíoch daoibh.

National Club Draw: Our volunteers continue to sell National Club Draw tickets throughout the parish and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. They have received a great response and we thank everyone for their support for the club.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 28/11: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,4,10,11,20 .The 3 x €50 winners were Denis McGuinness, Ballyshannon; Margaret Carty, Bundoran; Kay Drummond, Ballyshannon. Next week's jackpot will be €4250.

AGM: A well attended AGM was held in the Great Northern Hotel on Saturday evening. Many aspects of the club year were discussed. There were several changes to the main Club Executive with the main one being Pat Walsh replacing Brian McEniff as Chairman for the forthcoming year. Some positions are still yet to be confirmed.

U6 & U8 Training: U6 Training continues on Wednesday evenings in the Magh Ene Hall from 6pm -7pm.

U8 Training is on Thursday evening also in the Magh Ene Hall from 6pm - 7pm. Please bring €2 for use of Hall and facilities. Please note due to the age of the children a parent or guardian must stay for the duration of the training.

Online Registration is now open and we would request that registration is completed before the next training.

National Draw: Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 2, 3, 11 agus 15 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,700 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Finn Kerr, Tubberkeen; Christopher Mc Shea, Loughsalt; John Ward, Littlebridge; Eddie & Helen Sweeney. Chapel Road; Pat Sweeney, Bury.

Bingo winners for Sunday ist December: €150 Mary Donaghy, Arlands; €150 JJ Mc Cole, Sheskinarone; €100 Josephine Gallagher. Park House; €100 Siobhan Tracey, Saltpans; €100 Margaret Murray, Burtonport; €100 Annie Boyle, Glenties

Best wishes to our Scor na nOg instrumental music group as they compete in the Ulster semi-final on Sunday next 8th Dec in Stradone, Co Cavan at 2pm. Hopefully they can make it through to the final. There's a bus available to take supporters if there's enough interest. Contact Eugene Mc Garvey at 083 1453554 for details.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 2 3 8 agus 22 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Linda Bn Uí Dhúgáin, An Machaire Beag agus fuair sise an €150. Eddie Mac Rodaigh, Radharc Na Mara, a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann na Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn i dTeach Tabhairne an Ghleanna agus €6,700 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh tarraingt Lotto na Nollag sa Síbín Ceoil i mbliana ar an Luan an 16ú Nollaig. Beidh duaiseanna speisialta ar an oíche agus beidh soláistí chomh maith. Oíche mhór geallta agus fáilte roimh an phobal.

Beidh Aifreann Cuimhneacháinn bliana Phádraig Mac Giolla Bríde, i dTeach Pobail Eoin Baiste i gCarraig Airt ar an Chéadaoin an 18ú Nollaig ag 7.30.

The First Anniversary Mass for Paddy Mc Bride, (Fenny) will be in John the Baptist Church Carrigart on Wednesday 18th December at 7.30pm.

The annual end of year celebration for the Na Dúnaibh Minor Board will take place in the Downings Bay hotel on Sunday, December 15th at 6.30pm. The club would like to thank Eileen Connor and all the staff for hosting this annual event once again.

CILL CHARTHA

AGM: This year’s AGM takes place in The Parish Hall this Sunday 8th December at 3pm.

Ten Week Draw: Week Six Winners: €1,000 John Byrne, Rannakilla €500 Oscar O’Donnell c/o Bernie O’Gara, Towney €300 Imelda Boyle, Straleel €200 James McGuinness, Largy, Dylan & Eden Molloy, Glenties and Bridie McSweeney, Cruckarra. Paid up members draw: €500 Sophie &Tori McCloskey, Towney and Mary Byrne, Bayview, Cashel.

Dinner Dance: The Club Dinner Dance and Presentation night takes place in The Blue Haven on Saturday 4th at 7:30pm with presentations to be made to our senior and ladies teams and a reunion of the 1994 County Reserve Championship winning team.

Club Gear: Visit our online Club Shop where you can purchase club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and new crested flags etc.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 48 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo. €220 Marie McLaughlin €110 Patricia Cunningham €100 Elise McMorrow €85 John Cunningham €80 Breege McGuinness €70 Rose Byrne, Annmarie Campbell, Margaret McGuinness and Phyllis Gallagher.

Toradh an Lotto €8,000: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 10, 17, 25 agus 28. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Paddy Cassidy, Teelin €30 John Mallon, Co Tyrone €20 Eighneachán and Maureen Cannon, Kilcar and Mary Carr, Shalvey. Béidh €8,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn