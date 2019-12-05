DONEGAL GOLF CLUB NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

BUNDORAN

Golf Results - Hamper Results (Nov 30th/Dec 1st): Saturday 30th: 9 Hole: 1st: Tom Lynch - 21 points

Sunday 1st: 18 Hole: 1st: Eugene Gillen - 41 points (Break of Tie); 2nd: Joe O'Hara - 41 points; 3rd: Gary Morris - 39 points (Break of Tie). CSS: 68 Sun

Presentation: Saturday 21st December at 4:30 p.m.

Dunfanaghy

December Monthly Medal, Sunday 1st December: 1st William McCallion (7) 37 pts; 2nd Nigel Doherty (13) 36 pts BOT; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 27 pts; 3rd Danny Sweeney (12) 36 pts BOT; Front Nine: Anthony Gallagher (11) 20 pts; Back Nine: Patrick Hunter (20) 23 pts. CSS: 34 pts

Gents Open Stroke, Saturday 30th November: 1st John McNulty (10) 67; 2nd Neill Cullen (5) Clontarf 70; Gross: Bill McCallion (7) 77; 3rd Colin Higgs (8) 72 BOT. CSS: 70 (Reduction only)

Gents Open Stableford Wednesday 27th November: 1st Brendan Kelly (7) 38 pts BOT; 2nd John McGlynn (16) Letterkenny 38 pts; Gross: Colin Higgs (8) 27 pts BOT; 3rd Neil McGinley (12) 37 pts BOT; Front Nine: Chris Greene (21) Cruit 20 pts; Back Nine: Martin Greene (24) Cruit 20 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gaoth Dobhair

Ba é Brendan Doherty (21) as an Bhun Beag a bhain an Hamper deireanach don bhliain seo le scór breá de 40 poinnte. Ba an fear sin arís James Tiger Sweeney (22) a bhí sa dara áit le 38 poinnte agus bhain Danny Ferry (25) an triú duais le 37 poinnte. Ba iad James M Sweeney (12) agus Pól Mac Cumhaill (11) a fuair na naoianna le 22 agus 21 poinnte. CSS 37 pts Dé Sathairn agus 39pts Dé Domhnaigh. Míle buíochas le Noel agus Chris i nGaráiste Mhic Pháidín ar an Bhun Bheag as urraíocht a dhéanamh i mbliana arís.

Tony Gallagher (22) was the winner of the seniors competition last week with 40pts and Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (14) with 38 pts was second , and James Tiger Sweeney (22) was third with 37 points. Next week the Seniors will play for their Christmas Hamper on the 10th 11th 12th of December. One card only for the Hamper, so I would say fellas will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast.

This weekend's competition will be sponsored by Teach Mhicí. This will be the penultimate round in the Order of Merit competition and with only one point separating Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Mark Coyle, it will be interesting to see if Mark can stop Hugh from winning back to back Order of Merits.

Beidh an dara babhta de Shraith na Gaeltachta ar siúl ar ghailf chúrsa Oilean na Crúite Dé Sathairn 7 Nollaig ag 10.30 rn. Iarrtar ar na gailféirí uilig a bheith ansin ag an 10 a chlog.

Letterkenny

Letterkenny Golf Club had their Men's Club AGM on Monday Night 2nd December. There was a large attendance for the meeting where John Bowe after a very successful year as Club Captain welcomed the new incoming Captain Ed Margey. Hugh McClafferty acknowledged the outgoing Captain's dedication and commitment to Club business throughout the year.

Members of Letterkenny Golf Club offer condolences to the family of Seamus Farren who passed away on Friday 29/11/19 after a long battle with illness. Seamus was a longtime member of Letterkenny Golf Club and actively represented the Club in Inter Club Matches until his illness. He also served on many of the Club Committees and steered the Club through many difficult years in his capacity as Club treasurer. Seamus took on the Captaincy of the Donegal League Inter Club Team in 2017 and he built up a team steering Letterkenny to back to back wins in 2018 and 2019. Rest in Peace Seamus.

The Wednesday Open on 27/12/19 was won by Eugene O'Donnell (9.5) with a good score of 39 pts. (bot). Eugene took 13 pars out of the course. Runner up was Dessie Ferry (9.2) 39 pts. (bot) and David McGowan (5.2) took third place . Great golf being played here with a break of tie separating the winners.

The Saturday Open was won by Michael McDaid (24) with an exceptional score of 44 pts. Michael took 4 pars out of the course. Patrick O'Kane (11.6) was runner up with 41 pts. and in third place was Ciaran Haran (15.0) with 37 pts.

The Sunday Members Competition on 1st December was won by Paul Meehan (27.2) with 38 pts. (bot). Paul took 4 pars out of the course. Runner up was Eugene O'Donnell (9.3) 38 pts. (bot) and third place went to Graeme Donnell (26.8).

Our Club Professional Seamus McMonagle has launched his annual Christmas Voucher Sale with great deals to treat the golfer in your life this Christmas, or why not buy a voucher for someone who has always talked about starting to play. Vouchers can be used at the Indoor studio or on the Range at Letterkenny Golf Club. Any queries or to buy don't hesitate to get in contact with Seamus on 087 7800660 or buy in-store at Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure.

A Get Into Golf Voucher can be purchased from the Shop which would be an ideal Christmas Present.

The 25 Card Drive continues every Wednesday night. Members & friends are welcome to join. The very popular Winter Quiz continues every Friday night @ 10 p.m. throughout the winter.

Portsalon

Passing of Seamus Farren: The Captain, Lady Captain, President, Council and members of Portsalon Golf Club were saddened to learn of the passing of Seamus Farren last week. Seamus was a familiar and friendly face in Portsalon down the years, both on the fairways and in his role with Farren Roarty Accountants, the club's long-time auditors. He fought a typically brave battle with illness over recent years, all the while skippering his Letterkenny GC team to successive Donegal League titles in the face of ill-health. Sympathy is extended his wife Anne and family, as well as his many friends in Letterkenny Golf Club.

Christmas Stocking Fillers: Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or stocking filler? Why not buy one a Portsalon Club Development Draw ticket for a loved one! Not only are you supporting a local club, you are making a donation to the Donegal Hospice and supporting the next generation of young golfers, while you're also in with a chance of winning a 2020 Hyundai Tucson and some other great prizes valued at over €50k! Tickets cost €50 and are available from Portsalon Golf Club, club members and online via portsalongolfclub.ie – it could be the perfect Christmas gift!

2019 Gents Christmas Hamper: The Christmas Hamper competition takes place this Sunday 7th December.

Gents Results - Gents Open - Wednesday 27th November: Winner: Hugh Doherty (22) - 45 pts; Runner-up: Eamonn McConigley (6) - 44 pts; Gross: Stephen Connolly (6) - 36 gross pts; Third: Ciaran Blaney (29) - 42 pts

Saturday 30th November Gents Members Stableford: Winner: Diarmuid Logue (6) – 35 pts; Runner-up: Johnny Shields (4) – 34 pts. CSS: NQ

Sunday 1st December Gents Members Stableford: Winner: Brendan Gallagher (12) – 38 pts BOT; Runner-up: Michael Shields (15) – 38 pts; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (5) – 32 gross pts; Third: Tony Kingston (14) – 36 pts. CSS: NQ

Ladies Section

Golfer of the Year: Congratulations to Ladies Golfer of the Year Pamela Clinton-McDermott, who confirmed her position with a fine third in the Christmas Hamper on Sunday. Pamela also won the ILGU Silver Medal and Silver Spoon for her for great scores in the monthly stroke competitions in 2019.

Ladies' Winter Links 2019 - Thursday 28th November: Winner: Pamela Carelton (20) Dunfanaghy - 41pts; Runner-up: Margaret McColgan (15) Buncrana - 38pts; Gross: Claire McGonagle (6) 29 gross pts; Third: Evelyn O'Malley (36) Letterkenny - 37pts; Fourth: Augusta Neff (20) North West - 36pts BOT; Fifth: Bridie Faulkner (18) B&S - 36pts; First Nine: Grace McFadden (23) Dunfanaghy 21pts - BOT; Second Nine: Sarah Nicholl (16) - 20pts. Twos: Hazel Russell, Claire Lenny, Anne Burns, Brid Ui Chearnaigh

Ladies Christmas Hamper 2019 - Saturday 30th November: Winner: Claire Ferry (15) 35pts; Runner-up: Noreen McConigley (24) 34pts BOT; Third: Pamela Clinton McDermott (15) 34pts; Front Nine: Claire McGonagle (6) 18pts BOT; Back Nine: Monica McGettigan (23) 17pts. CSS: NQ