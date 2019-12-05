Nobody works harder than Olly, says Harps player

Finn Harps midfielder Shaun Doherty says Olly Horgan is one of the most committed managers he's ever played under.

The former Greencastle FC playmaker, who joined the Ballybofey side midway through last season, welcomed Horgan's reappointment this week.

He said: "I was happy to hear it. I've never met a manager like Olly. He can give you every single detail on every single player in the league, and he's able to do that because he travels so much on his own time to watch matches and gather information.

"He can give you a rundown on every player on the opposing team from one through to eleven. His commitment is second to none, and I think that's been a key factor in us staying up in the premier division.

"It was really only after I saw the budget differences between us and the other teams in the league - some of them have four or five times the spending power we have - that I fully appreciated what a massive achievement it was.

"It just goes to show the job Olly has done."

The 26-year-old made only one start last season - against Derry City at the Brandywell - but he's hoping to make more of an impact now that he's had time to bed in.

"I was told when I came in that it would be hard to break into the starting line-up at that point in the season," he said, "but I'd like to think in the few appearances I've had I've held my own.

"A lot of players have moved on, and though obviously there will be others brought in, I will hopefully have an opportunity now to put in a good pre-season and show Olly what I'm capable of.

"But there's one thing you can say about him - he's brutally honest, and will tell you straight if you're not going to be playing. And if you do make the team, you know it's because you deserve to be there."