Mona McSharry misses out on medal in European 100m Breaststroke final

Mona McSharry
After leading at the half-way stage, Mona McSharry from Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon was edged out of a podium finish in the 100m Breaststroke final at the Eueopean Shortcourse Swimming finals in Glasgow this evening.
McSharry finished in a time of 1:05.2, just .4 of a second outside the medals, but it was a disappointing finish as she has broken 1:05 in the semi-final. The race was won by Italy's Martina Carraro
The former Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student smashed the Irish record to be top qualifier for the 100m final. The Sligo teenager, who won a 50m breaststroke bronze on Wednesday, topped the semi-final times in a new Irish record of 1:04.36.
It was McSharry's first time under the 65 second mark with her previous record standing at 1:05.01.
