American soccer honour for Ireland women's international McLaughlin

Donegal soccer player Roma McLaughlin has been made an American All-Star.



The midfielder was named in the All-North Region Division 1 team of the season as picked by the United Soccer Coaches panel.

Greencastle native McLaughlin is in her second year of a soccer scholarship at Central Connecticut State University, where she plays for the college's Blue Devils team.

The 21-year-old helped steer the squad to the Northeastern Conference league title in November and is the first Blue Devil in history to claim an All-Star.

Given her stateside success in the last two years, McLaughlin has been a somewhat surprise omission from the Ireland senior women's squad in recent times.