Big first win for Termon in the Ulster Minor Championship 

Termon are looking forward to the Ulster Minor Club Championship quarter-final following this afternoon’s comfortable win over Armagh champions, Silverbridge.



Termon ……….. 1-10

Silverbridge…… 0-6



In their first outing in the Ulster minor club championship following an historic first Donegal Minor Championship title win, the Donegal champions were much the better side.

They led by six points at half-time after getting off to a flying start on the lively 4G surface at Coláiste Na Feirste in Belfast.

They hit the game’s first six scores to lead 0-6 to 0-0 by the 12th minute mark.

Bobby McGettigan, Ryan McFadden, Mark Gallagher, Stephen Black Jack Alcorn and Adam McElwaine were on target for the Donegal champions, who looked at home on the 4G surface.

he Armagh champions had a good spell in the middle of the half and were back in the tie and the margin was back to two with the clock ticking on the half.

Silverbridge, who came into the championship with a decent pedigree, scored four unanswered points.

But the Donegal champions were back in the driving seat again thanks to a Ryan McFadden penalty and a Mark Gallagher point to lead by six points, 1-9 to 0-4, at half-time.

Stephen Black and Bobby McGettigan kicked the first two points on the resumption to extend the Termon advantage out to eight points, 1-9 to 0-4.

Silverbridge did respond with a point but the game fizzled out after the Armagh champions had an appeal for a goal turned down.

Ryan McFadden added another Termon point and also had a penalty well saved by the Silverbridge goalkeeper.

Termon now advance to play Emyvale from Monaghan in the quarter-final next weekend back in Belfast.



TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Michael Trearty, Jamie Grant, Mark Toye; Caolan Gallagher, Marty Steele, Conor McFadden; Jack Alcorn (0-1), Ryan McFadden (1-2, 1-0 penalty,2f); Bobbie McGettigan (0-2), Steve Mc Daid. Stephen Black (0-2); Mark Gallagher (0-1), Adam McElwaine (0-1), Conor Cassidy. Subs: Manus O Connell for M Gallagher; Evan Coleman for Bobby McGettigan; Luke McGarvey for Jack Alcorn.