Cup shock of the day in Cork as Cockhill defeat fancied Midleton

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup Third Round Replay

Midleton (Cork) 1

Cockhill Celtic 2

Cockhill Celtic pulled off a massive coup in Cork on Sunday by beating Munster Senior League heavyweights Midleton on their own turf.

The FAI Intermediate Cup third round replay started perfectly for the Ulster Senior League champions, with a Laurence Toland strike on 15 minutes putting them in the driving seat.

With Midleton reduced to ten men just before half time, Cockhill were on course for a massive upset, and they struck a massive blow ten minutes from time when a goal from Stephen Duffy made it 2-0.

In a heated match, Cockhill's Lee McColgan saw red and Midleton grabbed a late goal, but the Inishowen outfit held on for victory.

Held to a 1-1 draw by the Munster Senior League outfit at the Charlie O'Donnell Showgrounds last month, Cockhill went into the replay as huge underdogs given they were playing on Midleton's home turf.

But they will doubtless have been spurred on by the huge disappointment of failing to win that initial fixture, where they had two goals controversially disallowed.

The victory means Gavin Cullen's players are through to the last 16, where they will host Dublin side Kilnamanagh.

The fixture is expected to be played on the weekend of January 18/19.