St Eunans strike at start of second half to put Naomh Conaill to the sword in U-21 final

St Eunans are celebrating back to back Donegal U-21 A Championship titles following their ten point win over Naomh Conaill in St Mary’s Park, Convoy.



St Eunans ……. 2-9

Naomh Conaill…1-2

Padraig McGettigan and Niall O’Donnell scored the goals while O’Donnell also chipped in with four points. Padraig and Sean McGettigan, Brian MacIntyre, James Kelly and Ciaran Moore also scored for the O’Donnell Park boys.

Nathan Byrne top scored for Naomh Conaill with 1-1 while Eoghan McGettigan kicked their other point.

Naomh Conaill finished with 14 men after Eoghan McGettigan was shown a black card followed by a red. They also lost Odhran Doherty to a black card in the dying seconds.

The first half was played mostly in dry and sunny conditions but conditions deteriorated in the second half as the Heavens opened.

St Eunans hit the game’s first two points. Padraig McGettigan converted from a 35 metre free after Niall O’Donnell was fouled. That was on five minutes and inside fifty seconds O’Donnell notched the second, this time from play from out on the right hand side.

Naomh Conaill were on the back foot for much of the opening quarter and it took them 19 minutes to get off the mark.

Eoghan McGettigan split the posts after been picked out with pinpoint accuracy by Kieran Gallagher from a free just inside the St Eunans half.

But St Eunans were three up again shortly after courtesy of O’Donnell before Sean McGettigan and O’Donnell rounded off the half with two late points.

Naomh Conaill suffered a hammer blow in the closing minutes of the half when Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui picked up a black card for a foul on Kevin Kealy. Kealy was dragged down as he bore down on the Naomh Conaill posts after being picked out with a great pass from Conor O’Donnell junior. The half-time score was St Eunans 0-5, Naomh Conaill 0-1.

St Eunans got the second off to a dream start thanks with two quick goals in the opening five minutes to open up a ten point lead.

Padraig McGettigan struck for the first, 90 seconds into the new period when he palmed home a James Kelly shot that dropped short. And three minutes later Niall O’Donnell drove home goal number two after Naomh Conaill were turned over breaking out of defence.

As the weather conditions worsened the game game fizzled out after O’Donnell’s goal.

Nathan Byrne converted from close range for Naomh Conaill’s only point of the second period.

Naomh Conaill were down to 14 after McGettigan received his marching orders for a trip on Brian MacIntyre with less than ten minutes remaining.

And with the game up Bran MacIntyre and James Kelly capped good performances before Nathan Byrne two minutes from the end of normal time struck for a consolation goal.

Deep in injury time second half replacement Ciaran Moore landed the last point of the game.

NAOMH CONAILL: Jordan O’Donnell; Cian Doherty, Jeaic McKelvey, Edward Moss; Caolan McGill, Odhran Doherty, Conor Roarty; Tony Byrne, Kieran Gallagher; Shane McDevitt, Nathan Byrne, Paul McGuinness; Danny Gallagher, Eoghain McGettigan, Logan Quinn.

SUBS; Sean Roarty for Jeaic McKelvey (32 black card); Joe Shanky Smith for Paul McGuinness 42; Keelan McMonagle for T Byrne 44;; Leo Dunphy for D Gallagher and Neil Francis Boyel for S McDervitt 55; Odhran McCallig for C McGill 60; Keelan McMonagle for T Byrne 45, Leo Dunphy and Neil Francis Boyle for D Gallagher and McDeviit 57, Odhran McCallig for McGill 59.



ST EUNANS:Eoin O'Boyle; Sean Halvey, Darragh Toal, Aaron Deeney; Peter McEniff, Oisin Toal, Sean Ryan; James Kelly (0-1), Sean McGettigan (0-1); Brian MacIntyre (0-1), Niall O'Donnell (1-4,1f), Kevin Kealy; Conor O'Donnell Jnr, Padraig McGettigan (1-1,1f), Eoin McGeehin. Subs: Shane O’Donnell for C O’Donnell 55; Ciaran Moore (0-1) for E McGeehin 57; Anthony Gallagher for S Halvey 58; Oisin O’Boyle for K Kealy 59.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)