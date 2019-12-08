John McNulty back in charge of Kilcar senior team for 2020

There will be a familiar figure on the sideline for Kilcar when they resume competition in 2020.

John McNulty, who has been involved with the club at all levels over a long number of years, was ratified as their senior team manager at the Club AGM today.

He takes over from Barry Doherty, who announced last week that he was stepping down after three years in charge. Doherty won two All County League Division One titles, a much sought after Senior Championship and a Donegal Gaeltacht in a very successful time at the helm.

McNulty has had a chequered career with Kilcar in the past, winning 15 cups in 15 seasons, among them Co. minor, U-21 and Democrat Cups.

His last managerial position was with St Nauls, who he guided to Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht titles and to an Intermediate Championship final.

The managerial position at Towney always brings a certain level of expectation and that will be no different in 2020 as the Kilcar senior team will always be among the leading fancies for the Donegal senior championship.