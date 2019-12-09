Gerry McGill and Éire Óg, Carlow come up just short in Leinster club championship final

Gerry McGill and Carlow champions Éire Óg almost pulled off the shock of the Leinster championship when they were just edged out by Dublin kingpins Ballyboden St Endas in the final seconds of the Leinster Club Championship final on Sunday.

McGill, a Naomh Columba player, but now domiciled in Carlow, was part of the backroom team of Éire Óg.

The final in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise in very difficult playing conditions saw Éire Óg lead going into added time but the Dublin champions hit back with three late points to deny them glory on a final scoreline of 0-8 to 0-6.