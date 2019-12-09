Harps midfielder Timlin latest to re-sign for Ballybofey club

Finn Harps have confirmed that Mark Timlin has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2020 season. The midfielder arrived in Ballybofey on loan in the Summer of 2017 from rivals Derry City and has remained at the club ever since.

The Buncrana man featured fifteen times for the Harps last season, making ten starts and five substitute appearances.

After enduring an injury ravaged campaign last season, Timlin is hoping for better health this time around. “Last season was a tough year for me personally having to sit the majority of the season out injured, but overall I was delighted to be able to contribute towards the end and help the club stay in the Premier Division. Fingers crossed I can stay injury free this year and help the club push on.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan echoed Timlin’s hopes for greater fortune in 2020. “Mark had an awful time with injuries last season but in fairness to him he worked at it and did all he could to get back on the pitch and help the lads. He’s probably one of our more creative players so with a bit of luck he can keep fit and give us a big boost going forward”.