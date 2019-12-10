Abbey VS, Donegal are Loch an Iuir champions after battle with Carrickmacross

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal are Loch an Iuir Cup champions after a hard-fought win over Patrician High School, Carrickmacross at Bawnboy, Cavan.

Abbey VS, Donegal 2-6

Patrician, Carrickmacross 1-6

The game was played in two halves that were completely different. The first was in driving wind and rain and Abbey had to face that while the second was much calmer.

Two goals inside a minute early in the second half turned the game in Abbey's favour and they showed commendable maturity to play out the game as both sides tired in the conditions.

In truly awful weather, Abbey played against the elements in the first half and but for a blimp just before half-time they coped really well with a more physical Carrickmacross side.

By the 11th minute the Monaghan side were three points to the good, a free from Conor Burns on five minutes followed by a good point from Conaill Marry on eight minute, while Burns added another free on 11 minutes.

But the Donegal boys would keep them scoreless then until the final minutes of the half. Gradually they found their way into the game and after Seanan Carr won a kick out Aaron McGrory got them on the board on 16 minutes.

Seanan Carr added a second six minutes later and with five minutes to go to the break Ruairi McLaughlin created an opening for Daniel McIntyre to level matters.

But disaster struck in a period of 60 seconds as Patrician hit 1-2 in lightning quick time. Jack McNally lofted a point and from the kick-out McNally won possession and found Michael Og Tierney in space in front of the goal and he found the net. Almost immediately Gareth Crawford added another to put Carrickmacross 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.

But Abbey responded magnificently. Seanan Carr pulled a point back and then won the kick-out to cut through and he was hauled down just outside the area. From the free Daniel McIntyre left just a goal between the sides at the break, Patrician, Carrickmacross 1-5, Abbey VS 0-5.

Whatever was said in the Abbey dressing room at half-time had the desired effect as they started the second half really well. The wind and rain disappeared and a calm seemed to come over the well-appointed venue. Ruairi McLaughlin cut through to hit a point and reduce the margin.

Aaron McGrory set up a goal chance for Seanan Carr, now operating at full-forward, but Carr's palmed effort was tame.

But then Abbey hit two goals on the 39th and 40th minutes. The first was a little fortunate as a Ruairi McLaughlin free went all the way to the Carrickmacross net. And then Kevin Muldoon did well on the endline and his cross was thundered home by Seanan Carr for a 2-6 to 1-5 lead.

Abbey kept Carrickmacross at arm's length but they failed to add to their tally. Padhraic Corrigan came forward from corner-back to hit Carrickmacross's only point of the half on 47 minutes.

With four minutes left Oisin Mogan burst through but saw his shot come back off the crossbar and the losers went back up the field looking for the equalising goal. However, the Abbey defence stood strong and held on to the finish.

ABBEY VS: Seoirse Flaherty; Ryan Kennedy, John Bell, Leo McGowan; Donal Gallagher, Oisin Mogan, Callum McCrea; Ruairi McLaughlin (1-2,f,1-0,f), Johnathan O'Driscoll; Kevin Muldoon, Seanan Carr (1-1), Daniel Gallagher; Aaron McGrory (0-1), Daniel McIntyre (0-2,1f), David Monaghan. Subs: Turlough Carr for Daniel Coughlan 45.

PATRICIAN, CARRICKMACROSS: Ronan O'Reilly; Padhraic Corrigan, Osin Finnegan, Oisin Flanagan; Colin Murphy, Tomas Quinn, Eoghan Farrelly; Pakie Buck Doogan, Darren McNally; Conor James, Conaill Marry, Jack McNally; Michael Og Tierney, Conor Burns, Gareth Crawford,

REFEREE: John Emmo (Cavan)