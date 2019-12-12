Horgan hoping to add to his Harps squad in coming days

Ollie Horgan is hoping to secure the services of more members of last year’s panel in the coming days, as he continues to build his first team squad for the 2020 season.

Over the last week Gareth Harkin, Mark Anthony McGinley and Mark Timlin have all put pen to paper on new deals while Stephen Doherty and Kieran Farren have both been added to Horgan’s squad for the new campaign.

The Harps boss said his search for new players is ongoing and is likely to continue right up until the start of the season in mid-February.

“It’s always difficult. It’s hard work but we’re speaking to players all the time,” Horgan said yesterday.

“I’m hoping to chat to at least two players from last year’s panel about re-signing for the new season, and hopefully there’ll be some news on that soon.

“Other than that, there’s little to report just now. I’ve said it before, there’s no point in signing players just for the sake of it. But you’re competing against other clubs with bigger budgets, more money and the rest.”

Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley who has signed on again at Harps for next season

The Harps boss admitted that finding a new striker will be among his priorities following the departure of Mikey Place this week. The Galway native signed for Galway United and his departure follows that of Nathan Boyle last month.

“I’d have loved to have kept both of them,” Horgan said.

“Mikey has signed for Galway and all we can do is wish him all the best. He came here a couple of seasons back and has done well for us. He scored goals and was an important member of our squad. But he has moved on now and hopefully for him, he gets on well at Galway.”

Harps stand to receive some compensation from the 21-year-old’s transfer.

Due to his age and the nature of his arrangement with Harps, it is believed that Harps will get compensation to the tune of something between €6,000 and €9,000.

That will partially soften the blow of losing a talented forward who scored some vital goals for the Donegal club.