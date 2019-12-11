"I was so scared though it all but the boys kept me going"

In January 2018, talented young Buncrana GAA player Shane McLaughlin had his life turned upside down with the news that he had a brain tumour. He tells Donegal Live of his ordeal, and the strength he drew from his teammates on his journey back to an amazing recovery...

In December 2017, life was good for Shane McLaughlin. The 21-year-old had just been named young player of the year at Buncrana GAA club's senior presentations, and his studies at Sligo IT were going well.

But physically, something wasn't quite right. Since mid-November, he'd been throwing up every morning.

"I'd tried seafood chowder for the first time," he said, "so I thought maybe it was that, or that I'd picked up the bug my sister had.

"The longer it went on, my girlfriend Faye kept on at me to go to the doctor, but I was under so much pressure with exams and that I kept putting it off."

But there was more to it than just the daily bouts of nausea. Said mum Helen: "Shane hid what was going on a lot and played it down.

"But besides being sick he was starting to misjudge things and was walking into doors - we knew something wasn't right."

Eventually, Shane bit the bullet and went to see his GP. He knew something was up, but thought maybe it was a prolonged concussion, the result of a bad knock he took to the head in training back in October.

On his second visit to the doctor he was referred to a clinic in Letterkenny for a scan, and it was on the journey back down the road from that in early January that his life was to take the most shocking turn.

"I was in the passenger seat and Shane was driving," said Helen, "and I got a phone call from our GP, Dr Bradley, telling me to pull over. The clinic had contacted her the minute they saw the results of the scan.

"We pulled in at Kernan's in Newtown, and she told me Shane could not drive the car. He had a large mass pressing against his brain stem, and we were to turn around and go straight to the hospital."

Mother and son had little time to digest the enormity of what they'd just been told. Upon arrival at Letterkenny Hospital, Shane was rushed into resuscitation, where they did a catscan.

He had what is known as an 'acoustic neuroma', a tumour close to six centimetres in diametre, behind his left ear. And - the reason for the urgency - it was pressing dangerously close to the brain stem.

In the early hours of the next morning, Shane was transferred to the Beaumont, the Dublin hospital that has a specialist neurological unit, where consultants told him he would need surgery.

Thankfully, the tumour was benign, but because of where it was sitting, the operation carried certain risks. The worst case scenario, though the possibility was small, was a brain stem stroke. The main risks were deafness, droopy face and balance problems.

On January 26th, with his loved ones enduring an unbearable nine-hour wait, Shane underwent his procedure.

"I never ever thought I wouldn't wake up," he said, "but what I was really scared about was 'what will be the difference? How will I be after all this?"

To the family's massive relief, Shane came through the operation well. Though the surgery meant he had permanent hearing loss on his left side, his overall prognosis was good, and he was well enough to go home on the 30th January - his 22nd birthday - just four days after his operation.

And that single-mindedness and determination was to prove vital, because there were to be some dark days ahead.

Said Helen: "Shane's wound was leaking so he had to go back down to get a shunt put in, in late February, and I think around then was the lowest point.

"We got home from Dublin and the 'beast from the east' storm had come in. We felt completely isolated, and anxious because we wouldn't have been able to access help if anything had happened."

And then there were all the things that, before, he had taken And then there were the things that, before, he had taken for granted. His involvement with GAA had to be put on hold while he recuperated, and he was forced to take a full year out from his environmental science degree in Sligo.

The support of his mum, dad Tommy, sisters Emer and Megan and girfriend Faye really helped Shane through his difficult journey back to health.

But there was another source of support, he says, that acted as a lifeline throughout everything - the Buncrana senior men's team.

"The boys kept me going," he said, "because I was so scared through the whole thing. When I was in hospital they sent me a picture of them all in the changing room and they'd painted 'this is your other family' on the wall.

"Darach (O'Connor) was doing well with the county at that time, and after a big match he got all the Donegal boys to sign his 15 jersey and sent it up to me.

"After, when I was home, I went into a gym session in Oisin's (O'Flaherty, teammate) and the boys all surrounded me. I was overwhelmed."

And they really are his 'other family'. A shy youngster lacking confidence, Shane's life changed for the better when he took up GAA at the age of eleven.

He said: "I was friends with Darach at school, and he got me into it. That first time, when mum took me to training, I was so nervous I got back into the car and made her take me home.

"But I stayed the next time, and from there I never looked back. Me and the rest of those boys, the likes of Darach, Caolan McGonagle, John Campbell, we all came up together, and were in the Buncrana minor team that won the county final in 2013."

Shane returned to training at the Scarvey in September 2018, but things were different.

"I thought I'd walk straight back in, but I realised pretty quickly I'd have to play completely differently. I'd have to be much more cautious, and wear a scrum cap and all the rest of it.

"I didn't enjoy the training, seeing where I was and where I am now. I'm very competitive, so to be playing as a weakness on the team, it just wouldn't work because I would feel I'm letting myself and the boys down."

But, though it was a blow, Shane refused to let it get him down. "I thought to myself 'I'm not just going to sit down and give up - I can still achieve massive things".

Faye had done a few duathlons, and the non-contact element was just what Shane was looking for.

In November 2018, with minimal training and just eight months after two major brain operations, he crossed the finish line of the 'Sea to Summit' duathlon in Faye's native Westport.

A few months before that, he'd been part of the 'Beaumont walk' from the Scarvey to Father Hegarty's and back that raised €6,100 for the hospital that treated him.

And in January of this year, with his dad Tommy emotionally helping his exhausted son across the line, he completed his first ever triathlon, the 'Rugged Peakes' event in Drumfries. He gave the €900 he raised to Buncrana's underage teams.

He said: "Since my surgery my mental strength has been unreal. I've got my confidence back. I work in a bar in Sligo, and people notice my scar - someone once called me Frankenstein - but it doesn't bother me at all.

"Through it all, I told myself never to give up. It was scary, but I never thought I would die - the ignorance and stubbornness and the shock of it all carried me through."

The doctors had to leave just over two millimetres of Shane's tumour behind but, should it ever start to grow back, a relatively straightforward laser surgery procedure will take care of it.

The future holds no fear for the 23-year-old and his family.

Said Helen: "Shane lost the hearing in his left ear temporarily back in 2016, but it came back and I put it down to the headphones he was always wearing.

"We didn't put it all together at the start because they come to you perfect and you can't believe it could happen to your own child.

"It's been scary, but I am so proud of the way Shane has come through it all. We have always been very close, but something like this happening makes you realise life is so precious."