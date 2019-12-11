"Feared" Ulster Senior League striker returns to the fold

Cockhill Celtic have been boosted with the return to the fold of influential striker Garbhan Friel.

The Buncrana native has returned from a spell in Australia and is hoping his international clearance goes through in time for Saturday's Ulster Senior League match against Fanad United.

Manager Gavin Cullen told Donegal Live: "Garbhan is a leader, in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He will have a lot of respect from the younger players in the squad, and a lot of players throughout the Ulster Senior League would fear him.

"He brings goals, hunger and desire, and it's a big boost for us to have him back with us."

And Cullen says the entire squad is on a high after claiming a massive victory against former League of Ireland outfit Midleton in the FAI Intermediate Cup third round replay on Sunday.

Held to a 1-1 draw at the Charlie O'Donnell Showgrounds, few expected the Inishowen men to take a result away from Cork, but they beat the Munster heavyweights 2-1 to earn a home draw against Dublin side Kilnamanagh in the last 16.

"It doesn't happen very often that sides take anything from away draws in matches like this," he said, "but in fairness we were well on top throughout.

"They got a goal back in the 87th minute so it was pretty tense during the seven minutes of injury time - we'd to deal with a lot of goals coming into the box - but the boys held up well.

"We went down there without the likes of Malachy McDermott and Jason Breslin, plus Midleton signed three Cobh Ramblers players in between the two matches, so it's a real testament to our players.

"It just made the victory all the sweeter."