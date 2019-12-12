THE SPORTING DIARY: What Ulster team will play outside under new proposal?

Can you see Ulster counties opting for either of two proposals being put forward by the GAA Fixtures Calendar Review Taskforce?

The aim of the Taskforce was to try and create a better balance between club and county fixtures and two main proposals have been put forward. (1) to divide the country into four groups of eight (which would mean an Ulster team joining another province and four Leinster counties being farmed out, or (2) the provincial championships being played in February/March and the National Leagues being played in the summer with the league placings deciding who would contest the final stages of the All-Ireland championship.

The idea of dividing the country into four eights has been mentioned for quite some time now, but it is going to be a major fight to get that proposal through as it would effectively mean the end of the provincial championships.

The other proposal involving moving the National League is a fairly new idea and has some merit as the National League has been the most competitive and fair competition held among counties for some time now. However, by opting for this choice and relegating the provincial championships to mere Dr McKenna Cup-like status is not going to sit well with any of the provincial councils, who hold plenty of clout.

If GAA President John Horan manages to get either of these proposals over the line, then he will be remembered as a miracle worker.

Among some of the other proposals include the staging of U-20 hurling and football championships as national competitions without provincial championships; designating U17 inter-county level a developmental grade; finishing the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups earlier; finishing All-Ireland Post Primary A and B schools finals earlier and abolishing All-Ireland finals at C and D grades.

It seems as if the former minor championships, which was U-18 and then reduced to U-17, is being downgraded again under these proposals, while the chance of a small school to play in an All-Ireland final is being taken out of the equation. I’m not sure what the thinking behind that is as the B and C All-Ireland competition at college level can be a huge thing for small schools.

Loch an Iúir back in Donegal

The Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town made their own little bit of history on Tuesday when they became the first Vocational School from the county to take home the Loch an Iúir Cup (for U-14.5). A lot of good work is being done at the Donegal town college in recent years and the hard work has paid off.

They defeated a formidable Patrician High School, Carrickmacross team on Tuesday in Bawnboy, Co Cavan, in terrible conditions. There are some familiar names on the Abbey team sheet including two sons of former Donegal star Shane Carr and a younger brother of Peadar Mogan, Oisin.

In the conditions that pertained it was always going to be a battle and the Donegal town boys showed the battling qualities when needed most and they were most deserving winners.

In the past the Loch an Iuir has been won by the main colleges - St Eunans, De La Salle and PCC, Falcarragh, but with the amalgamation of the Vocational and Colleges teams under the one umbrella in recent years, this was a first Loch an Iuir for a Vocational School side.

The win means that Abbey VS will play at the A level next year at that age level. Maybe there needs to be a change in that criteria and rather than the school having to play at that level next year, the winning team should have to play at a higher level in the next age group (U-15.5).

FOOTNOTE: A couple of weeks ago I had occasion to ring former Armagh senior star Jimmy Smyth, who is chairman of Ulster Colleges GAA. During the course of our conversation he made mention of an underage function which his club, Clanna Gael, Lurgan, ran and they invited two young Donegal players who won Ulster senior medals this year - Oisin Gallen and Odhrán McFadden Ferry - as special guests. So impressed was Smyth with the young Donegal pair that he wrote letters to their clubs to congratulate them on how they carried themselves as fine young men. It is always great to hear stories like that about our young county players.