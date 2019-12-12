RUGBY: Early try sees Ballyshannon advance in McCambley Cup

A whirlwind start with a try inside 30 seconds saw Ballyshannon on their way against Monaghan in the McCambley Cup at the Lakeside on Saturday.

Ballyshannon RFC . . . . . . 11

Monaghan RFC . . . . . . . . . 3

Ballyshannon, who are known as cup specialists, were delighted with the win which will give them renewed confidence and ambition for the rest of the season.

Under the stewardship of James O’Donnell the home side were fired up right from the start. Renowned as slow starters, Ballyshannon were determined to reverse the trend.

The first score came in the first minute of the game. Ballyshannon retrieved their own kick-off and recycled the ball and fed the back line where Alex Boyd made a decisive break. Boyd was stopped short of the line. Again the ball was recycled to Gerry Curtis who scored in the corner.

The home side were dominant throughout the first half winning all their own set pieces and disrupting the Monaghan scrums and lineouts. Richard Gallagher, Bari Kane and Callum Gallagher made a number of line breaks that should have yielded scores.

With the line at their mercy the home side butchered a number of golden opportunities. James Cleary did extend Ballyshannon’s lead to eight points midway through the first with a well taken penalty .

Monaghan come out a different side in the second half. They ironed out their problems in the scrums and lineouts. This allowed their big forwards to get a foothold up front yet they never threatened the Ballyshannon line due to the determined and hard working home sides forwards.

The visitors did get points on the board when their outhalf side converted a penalty from in front of the posts. The home side lost man of the match Richard Gallagher through injury midway through the second half. This had an unsteady effect on the back line and their lost their ability to penetrate the weakening Monaghan cover.

In the final minutes of the game Ballyshannon were encamped on the visitors try line but failed the breach the Monaghan defence. With five minutes to go James Cleary did settle the nerves with a penalty put the home side more than one score clear and they held that to the end.

BALLYSHANNON: Callum Gallagher, Gerry Curtis, Joe Stapleton, Anthony Coughlin, Thibault Deguilham, Niesha Patton, Bari Kane, Darren Gillespie, Jack Scott , Jack Cleary, Peter Conlon, Richard Gallagher, Alex Boyd, Jack McCann, Ashley Vaughan, Victor Vidal, Christopher Fenton, James O’Donnell.