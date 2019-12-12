Fred McKinley comes out on top in Burtonport Singles Indoor Bowls Tournament

Contact
Fred McKinley being presented with Cup by Patsy Boyle
Playing exceptional bowls all evening, Fred McKinley, Dunfanaghy, took the Singles Cup for this season when he beat Colin Glackin, Maghery, in the final in the Burtonport Community Centre.
Semi-finalists were Peter Day, Gortahork and Neil Ferry, Gortahork.
Other competitors in the finals were Marty Bonner, Maghery, Jamie Glackin, Maghery, Aiden Gallagher, Maghery and Lee Jacob, Ramelton.
