DONEGAL GOLF CLUB NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

Results for weekend 7th December: 1st Rory O'Neill 42pts Large Bottle hamper + Meat Voucher; 2nd Eamon Carty 38pts Small bottle hamper; 3rd James Sweeney. 37pts. Bottle Vodka. CSS 68.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Open Stableford, Saturday 7th December: 1st Kevin James (15) 35 pts; 2nd Cathal Sheridan (21) Letterkenny 34 pts; Gross: John McNulty (10) 20 pts; 3rd Pat Bonner (14) 33 pts. CSS: 34 pts

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 4th December: 1st Sean Quinn (12) 36 pts; 2nd John McGlynn (16) Letterkenny 34 pts; Gross: Bob McElhinney (6) 27 pts; 3rd Aidan Fox (20) 33 pts BOT. Front Nine: Connie Ferry (16) Cloughaneely 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Seamus McCauley (10) 16 pts BOT. CSS: 34 pts.

Donegal (Murvagh)

Sat 16th / Sun 17th November: Winner: Bryan Westman 41 pts; 2nd: Oliver Plunkett 40 pts; 3rd: Alan O’Keefe 37 pts (bot); Gross: Darren Rafferty 26 pts

Sat 23rd / Sun 24th November: Winner: Ciaran Campbell 39 pts; 2nd: Pat Brogan 38 pts (bot); 3rd: Michael D Gallagher 38 pts (bot); Gross: John Neary 35 pts

Sat 30th November / Sun 1st December: Winner: Denis Nolan 40 pts; 2nd: Peter McBride 39 pts (bot); 3rd: Martin Cassidy 39 pts (bot); Gross: Roger Campbell 29 pts

Sun 8th December: Christmas Cracker cancelled due to Storm Atiyah

Upcoming Events

Sunday 15th December: Christmas Cracker (Rescheduled) shotgun start 10am. Please check website for draw details and arrangements.

Portsalon

Festive Golf: Our timesheets are now open for Christmas and New Year golf, with a little bit of everything thrown in to help wok off the Turkey, Ham and chocolates!

St Stephen's Day December 26th - Ladies And Gents Open

Friday December 27th - Open 2 Ball Scramble ( Any Combination)

Saturday December 28th - Ladies And Gents Open

Monday 30th December - Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Wednesday 1st January - Gents Open

Christmas Stocking Fillers: Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or stocking filler? Why not buy one a Portsalon Club Development Draw ticket for a loved one! Not only are you supporting a local club, you are making a donation to the Donegal Hospice and supporting the next generation of young golfers, while you're also in with a chance of winning a 2020 Hyundai Tucson and some other great prizes valued at over €50k! Tickets cost €50 and are available from Portsalon Golf Club, club members and online via portsalongolfclub.ie – it could be the perfect Christmas gift!

2019 Gents Christmas Hamper: The Christmas Hamper was postponed on Sunday due to the orange weather warning issued by Met Eireann. Hamper will now be played this Sunday 15th December, with a shotgun start at 10.30am. All names to be entered on timesheet, with starting holes allocated on Sunday morning. Soup, sandwiches and presentation immediately after the golf.

Gents Results - Gents Open - Wednesday 4th December: Winner: David Bonner (14) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Sean Gibson (18) – 39 pts. CSS: NQ

Portsalon Winter Series sponsored by Auto Fast Fit – Saturday 7th December: Winner: Sean Lewis (14) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Cian Page (16) – 37 pts; Gross: Brian Scullion (3) – 32 gross pts; Third: Pat Green (12) – 36 pts; Visitor: Marty McDermott (5, Strabane) – 35 pts

Letterkenny

Letterkenny had their Parent AGM Mon night 09/12/19. Brian O'Reilly outgoing President welcomed the incoming President for 2020 Dermot Condon. Dermot in his acceptance speech acknowledged the dedicated service that the outgoing President has given to Letterkenny Golf Club over many years, most recently as Chairman of the Finance Committee and as President for the past two years. Dermot has been subscription secretary for many years and has now passed this job over to Ivan Fury.

The Wednesday Open 04/0/19 was well attended. Don Ponsonby (5.2) was the winner on the day with 39 pts. (bot) and he also won Gross. Michael P. O'Donnell (13.7) was runner up and Tommy Greally (15.6) was third with 37 pts.

There was a very big attendance on Saturday 7th for the Christmas Hamper Competitiion. It was intended to be played on Saturday and Sunday however due to the impending storm the Sunday Competition had to be cancelled. However there were high scores posted for the Saturday Competition - Michael Collum (4.9) was the Hamper Winner with an excellent score of 42 pts. and he also had Best Gross. Michael took 2 birdies (i.e. on the 2nd & the 11th) and 15 pars out of the course. Mark Carrigy (14.3) was runner up with 42 pts. and Paddy Lynch (13.7) was third with 41 pts.

Our Club Professional Seamus McMonagle has launched his annual Christmas Voucher Sale with great deals to treat the golfer in your life this Christmas, or why not buy a voucher for someone who has always talked about starting to play. Vouchers can be used at the Indoor studio or on the Range at Letterkenny Golf Club. Any queries or to buy don't hesitate to get in contact with Seamus on 087 7800660 or buy in-store at Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Letterkenny.

A Get Into Golf Voucher can be purchased from the Shop which would be an ideal Christmas Present.

The Annual Christmas Party will be held on Friday 13th December. Drinks at Reception @ 8p.m. sharp, there is a 4 course meal. Music in the Bar from 10p.m. by Ryan Mullrenan. Booking is essential.

Letterkenny Ladies

The ladies club got into the festive spirit in good time and had their Christmas party last Friday 6th December in the club house at Barnhill. After a delicious meal the new Lady Captain Ms. Celine Markey presented the prizes to all the turkey and hamper winners. All in all there were 17 turkeys and 5 hampers competed for since October. A very enjoyable night was had by all.

Best wishes to all our lady members for a Blessed Christmas and a successful golfing season in 2020.