Sean Dunnion looking forward to new Donegal GAA role as county's Central Council delegate

It was with a mixture of quiet elation and relief that newly elected Central Council delegate Sean Dunnion greeted his new powerful position in the GAA.

The ex-county chairman was always going to be favourite for the post but he only got through by four votes from the underdog Ed Byrne, who topped the poll with 66 votes on the first count.

But the transfers of the other candidate and former county chairman P J McGowan's votes, as predicted, proved crucial.

And Croke Park will be no stranger to the genial Four Masters club man as he has already been there as a member of a committee.

Also, the experience of leading the GAA in the county from 2013-2018 will also be a big plus.

“It had been in the back of my mind for a few years now and I knew Seamus O’Domhnaill had a few years to go in the role.

“I was always interested, and I got the encouragement this year to let my name go forward after giving it a lot of thought.

“And you saw how difficult it was here tonight as you had three strong candidates and I am just delighted to come out over the line.”

He goes to Croke Park at a time when there will be a fair bit of “spicy stuff” like the Fixtures revamp proposal coming down the line.

So how will he balance what Croke Park wants with what Donegal wants.

“That is the challenge and you have to listen to your county, your club delegates and it can sometimes be difficult to get that message through and I need to take advice from Seamus.

“But we need to stand up for our county and our clubs and we need to get that message through to Croke Park when they are sometimes pushing decisions down on counties that may not meet favour with everyone.”

But he is not untrained and would have a good grasp of how the politics of this works.

“I have had five long, tough but enjoyable years as county chairman and that has given me a huge grounding and I know the issues and I have stayed in touch over the last few years as well.

“I am involved in a few committees in Croke Park so hopefully I can use that experience and my contacts up there for the good of the county and hope to deliver what Donegal wants.”

So, does he have any special post-Christmas wish?

“I have not thought past tonight, but obviously the Fixtures Review is a huge issue for club and county.

“There seems to be a lot of headlines in the latest report and that will obviously need to be a focus in the New Year.

“They are talking about change for the 2020/2021 season, so that will be one of the first challenges I will have to look at.”

So what is his view on new rules, like the controversial forward mark which will come into force in the New Year.

“I would not be in favour of it but I think the sin bin and the kickout are ok.”

When asked about the infamous finish on the day and penalties for championship fixtures, he said:

“Again, it is in rule and I understand there is a need for balance in making time for games.

“I am in favour of games finishing on the day or the second day but I feel a second period of extra-time would be preferable to penalties.

“And if the sides were level after those two periods then have a second day in those circumstances.”

One thing is certain.

Donegal has a very experienced, capable and thoughtful delegate at Headquarters.