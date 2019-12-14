Mona McSharry tops in 100m Breaststroke finals in Swim Ireland Short Course Championships

Contact
Mona McSharry . . . tops in 100m breaststroke Irish Short Court
Fresh from her European bronze medal success in Glasgow last week, Mona McSharry was back in action at the Swim Ireland Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin on Friday.
McSharry, who trains out of the Marlins Swim Club, in Ballyshannon, under the eye of coach Grace Meade, won the 100m breaststroke in 1:05.72, ahead of Niamh Coyne who was just behind in 1:05.94.
In an Exibition Relay, also on Friday, McSharry was part of a team who smashed the Irish senior record of 8:25.94 from 1991, coming home in 8:07.86. The other members of the relay team were Victoria Catterson, Maria Godden and Rachel Bethel.
