HOCKEY: Raphoe hit Bangor for ten in league to record their second win of season

Action from the Raphoe-Bangor league game at Raphoe Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Tom Comack

Raphoe chalked up their second win of the season with a big Premier League win over Bangor at the Royal and Prior School Grounds in Raphoe this afternoon.


Raphoe …….. 10

Bangor ………..0 


Simon Goudie scored three of the goals, Johnny Long and Tommy Orr hit two each while George Patterson, Lee Stewart and  Gavin Lecky also got their names on the scoresheet with a goal each. 

With George Patterson and Tommy Orr playing well up front, James Wilson dominant in the middle of the field and Simon Goudie red hot from penalty corners, Raphoe dominated this game from the first whistle to the last.

On a biting cold day the locals had the points as good as in the bag at half-time. They led 5-0 at the break with Goudie scoring two of his three goals and George Patterson and Lee Stewart all hitting the target. 

And the Donegal men did not relent in the second half as they added five more goals to their tally for only their second win of the season. 

The elusive Tommy Orr got the scoreboard ticking early on the resumption with the first of his two goals. Goudie completed his hat-trick and Gavin Lecky and Long added to the visitors’ misery as the game fizzled out in the second period. 

It was the second win in five outings in the league for Raphoe and comes on the back of a good 2-2 draw away to top side Instonians last weekend. 

In their other two games they defeated Newry 3-2 at home on the opening game of the season  and lost a cracking contest 3-4 to Portadown, also at home, in their second game of the season.  

They are away to Instonians next Saturday.  


RAPHOE scorers; Simon Goudie 3, Johnny Long 2, Tommy Orr 2, George Patterson, Lee Steward and Gavin Lecky 1 each. 


RAPHOE: David Moore, Zack West, Tom Eaton, Evan Lyttle, George Patterson, Lee Stewart, Gavin Lecky, Johnny Long, James Wilson, Tommy Orr,  Simon Goudie,

 Alan Meehan,Scott Devenney.

