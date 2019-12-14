Cockhill Celtic head into Christmas break on winning note

Cockhill Celtic went to the top of the Ulster Senior League table in Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Fanad Utd at the Charlie O'Donnell Showgrounds.

First half goals from Cathal Farren and Laurence Toland sealed the win for the hosts in the sole and last remaining USL fixture before the Christmas break.

The result sees Gavin Cullen's squad move two points clear of Bonagee - and looking in good shape as they chase a record-breaking eighth successive league title.