PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE . . . Michael Murphy's advice to young Moville footballer

Michael Murphy . . . lovely letter to young Moville footballer
Michael Murphy influence off the field for Donegal GAA is just as important as his on field displays as one young Moville GAA footballer found out this week.
The Donegal captain responded to a letter sent to him in a school project by replying in person and giving him his best advice to be successful - PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE.
In a tweet the Moville GAA club responded: "He just made a young fella's year," the club said.
The Donegal captain is a class act on and off the field.
