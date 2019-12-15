Landmark game for returning Seamus Coleman as Everton draw with Manchester United

Killybegs' Seamus Coleman returned to the Everton side as they went to Old Trafford and secured a good draw with Manchester United.

It was landmark 300th Premier League appearance for Coleman, who also had the captain's armband. The game finished 1-1. Coleman had missed the last three games with a rib injury.

Everton took the lead in the opening half when a corner was deflected into his own net by Lindeloff.

United got the equaliser in the second period, a good finish by young starlet Mason Greenwood.

Once again Duncan Ferguson was in temporary charge of the Toffees.