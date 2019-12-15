Landmark game for returning Seamus Coleman as Everton draw with Manchester United

Contact
Seamus Coleman . . . back with Everton
Killybegs' Seamus Coleman returned to the Everton side as they went to Old Trafford and secured a good draw with Manchester United.
It was landmark 300th Premier League appearance for Coleman, who also had the captain's armband. The game finished 1-1. Coleman had missed the last three games with a rib injury.
Everton took the lead in the opening half when a corner was deflected into his own net by Lindeloff.
United got the equaliser in the second period, a good finish by young starlet Mason Greenwood.
Once again Duncan Ferguson was in temporary charge of the Toffees.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Minister McHugh meeting Jean and Brian Winston, Anne Campbell and RCSI’s Professor Cathal Kelly in Dublin
Pictured presenting a cheque to the three airport charities for 2019, Croi, Hope House and The Jack and Jill Foundation were staff from Ireland West Airport
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.