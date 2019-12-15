Termon minors cruise into Ulster semi-final with big win over Emyvale 

Termon are looking forward to an Ulster Minor Club semi-final showdown with Kilcoo from Down following this afternoon’s emphatic win over Monaghan champions Emyvale in Belfast.



Termon……… 6-14

Emyvale ……..0-6



The first-time Donegal champions took an eight points lead to the dressing room at half-time as they led 1-6 to 0-1, after totally dominating the opening 30 minutes.

Ryan McFadden from a free scored the first of the Termon goals on the stroke of half-time.

Jack Alcorn was the best player on the park. He kicked four of the points with Ryan McFadden and Mark Gallahger the other men to raise white flags

Substitute Neil McKenna kicked the Emyvale point in the closing minutes of the first half.

It was all Termon in the second half as the goals flowed and Ryan McFadden, Bobbie McGettigan, Conor McFadden, Stephen Black and Jack Alcorn all hit the Emyvale net.



TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Michael Trearty, Jamie Grant, Mark Toye; Caolan Gallagher, Marty Steele, Conor McFadden (1-0); Jack Alcorn (1-4), Ryan McFadden (2-1); Bobbie McGettigan (1-0), Steve McDaid, Aaron Reid; Mark Gallagher (0-1), Adam McElwaine, Conor Cassidy.



EMYVALE: Ben Sherry, Conor Mulligan, Ryan Murphy, Rio Corrigan; Colm Conlon, Kevin Hackett, Liam McKenna; Alastair Steward, Cameron Liddle; Caolan McKenna, Michael Hamill, Aidan McKenna; Ben Ryan, Karl Gallagher, Darragh Sherry.

Subs: Niall McKenna (0-1)