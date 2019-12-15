Cappry Rovers are top of Donegal League Premier Division for Christmas break

Cappry Rovers extended their lead at the top of the Brian McCormick Premier Division with a good win over Keadue Rovers while Kilmacrennan Celtic were held to a draw by Milford United.

In Division One Glenea will take a two point lead into the Christmas break after a 5-0 win while Ballybofey Untied were held to a draw.

In the only game played in Division Two Lagan Harps defeated neighbours Raphoe 1-0.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 2

Keadue Rovers 0

Played in very blustery conditions the quality of football was to be applauded as both teams endeavoured to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Cappry had the early chances and were rewarded in the 14th minute with an opening goal. Jamie Doherty had pulled a good chance wide in the 8th minute and was denied five minutes later, when he followed up Brendan Mc Laughlin’s cross, by a good block in the box. A minute later it was 1-0. Calvin Bradley did well to retain possession just outside the Keadue penalty area and when the ball dropped into his path Brendan Mc Laughlin hammered a super strike to the roof of Danny Rodgers’ net from 25 yards.

Rodgers denied Paddy Mc Nulty a minute later and Alan Gethins’ follow-up was blocked as the home team began to dominate in the difficult conditions. In the 28th minute Aaron Kelly drove forward and when he was blocked Jamie Doherty shot just wide.

Four minutes later it was 2-0. Sean Mc Bride did well out wide on the right and his cross was headed home by Paddy Mc Nulty at the far post. Mc Bride crashed a piledriver off the crossbar in the 38th minute and Alan Gethins went close just before half-time as it remained 2-0 at the break.

Keadue had an early chance after the break, Brendan Gallen saving well from Shaun Boyle in the 50th minute. In fact, the visitors had a good opening twenty minutes of the half but gradually Cappry got a grip on things as the strength of the wind increased to near gale-force.

Alan Gethins’ shot was just over in the 65th minute and Paddy Mc Nulty should have scored after cutting into the box but he shot over the bar from 12 yards. Two team Performances.

Referee: Mick Lagan



Castlefin Celtic 4

Drumkeen United 0

Castlefin came out on top in a hard-fought match against Drumkeen on Sunday. Raymond Foy opened the scoring in the fifth minute when his shot from the edge of the box flew into the corner of the net.

Drumkeen pushed forward and had chances through Gavin Sweeney and Jamie Gallagher but the home keeper Chris O`Donnell saved well. Castlefin should have extended their lead at the start of the second half though Foy and Tourish but their efforts were saved by Drumkeen keeper Jason Mc Daid.

Raymond Foy scored his and Castlefin`s second in the 75th minute when he latched on to a Corrie Bogan through ball to score. Ian Ward made it 3-0 when he headed home from a Emmet White corner. Raymond Foy completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute when he beat the offside trap from a Rory Dalton through ball to calmly stroke the ball home. Team Performances.

Ref: Dessie Mc Laughlin



Milford United 3

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

The spoils were shared at Moyle View Park on Sunday in a tough derby encounter between teams at opposite ends of the table. Kilmacrennan took the lead after15 minutes when Ryan Shields headed home a Christy Connaghan cross.

Mark Flood missed a penalty on 30 minutes which was saved by Shane Graham. Flood made no mistake 5 minutes later when he headed home a Kyle Black Corner. Kilmacrennan regained the lead on 55 minutes when James Doherty drover home from the edge of the box.

Kilmacrennan had all the pressure on but the hard-working Milford team kept the game close and a wonder strike from Kyle Black from 30 yards levelled things on 65 minutes.

Milford took the lead on 75 minutes when the ball fell to Brandon Toye on the edge of the box and he rifled it into the top corner for the goal of the match. With five minutes to go a penalty decision led to Enda McCormick slotting home to give the visitors a deserved draw.

A good hard working display by both teams.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Convoy Arsenal 4

Drumoghill F.C. 0

In this Thursday night encounter the teams ended the first half in deadlock although there were some chances that went abegging for both teams during the first forty-five minutes. After 5 minutes Dean Bonner released the ball to Darren Mc Elwaine but his subsequent cross was too long for JP Malley to connect with.

On 20 minutes Jason Doherty for the visitors failed to take his chance after a great delivery by Rodgers. The game exploded into life on 63 minutes when Joe McGill’s centre from the right saw the ball headed onto the back post only for Paddy Dolan to rifle home the rebound with his left foot. Minutes later Ryan Mc Connell‘s fantastic solo strike from 30 yards left the Drumoghill keeper stranded.

The home team made it 3-0 on 75minutes when Paddy Dolan’s centre from the left-hand side was headed home by Darren Mc Elwaine.

Convoy completed their account on 85 minutes when influential substitute Anthony Bogle made room for JP Malley to slot home from close range. Minutes later JP clipped the crossbar with a fine chipped ball effort. Macca and Johnny Doherty had strong performances for the Arsenal while Liam O’ Donnell featured for the visitors.

Referee: Barry Hunter



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1

Ballybofey United 1

What a game these two served up at a freezing Rab's Park on Sunday. Both teams went at it from the off with young Evan Hewitt going close for the home side and Glackin for Ballybofey.

The home side went in front on 31 minutes when a great Conor Mc Gonigle ball was meet by Sean Little and he headed home from six yards after a great run into the box. Ballybofey came out strong for the second half and drew level on 56 minutes when league top scorer Glackin finished from close range after a scramble in the box.

Both teams went all out for the win with Sean Little, Michael Sweeney and Evan Hewitt all going close for the ‘71 and Mark Griffin and Mc Gowan testing Boyce. With a few minutes to go both teams had real chances but both keepers made brilliant saves to share the points. Paddy Carr was outstanding for the home side as were Mc Ateer and Conor Mc Gonigle. Barney Lafferty and Mark Griffin were best for Ballybofey.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley



Lifford Celtic 0

Glenea United 5

Glenea made the long trip to the Greenbrae on Sunday but it was worthwhile as they left with three valuable points. The game was over as a contest at half time following goals from Ciaran Mc Geady, Ryan Mc Fadden, Michael Barry and Mark Harley.

Glenea made several changes shortly after half time and the game was a more balanced affair. Sean Coll put a gloss on the score sheet as he scored the goal of the game after 80 minutes, a fine right footed strike from 25 yards to the top corner.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Lagan Harps 1

Raphoe Town 0

Lagan produced their best performance of the season when they overcame Raphoe at Letterkenny Community Centre. Lagan started well and Damien Nelis forced Roy Duffy in to a superb save at the near post. Minutes later Damien shot wide when well placed. Ross Hamlyn had an opportunity but he was blocked by a defender.

Lagan took the lead when Damien Nelis bravely stooped to head in an Eric Roberts corner. Kielan Brolly shot just over as Raphoe replied. Raphoe dominated the second half but with Frank Carberry solid in goals the Lagan defence stood firm. DJ Kelly was denied twice by Carberry.

In a solid team performance Seamie Cullen at the back, Ruairi Crawford and Kieran Cunningham in Midfield and Eric Roberts in attack stood out. For Raphoe Seamie Bogle, Kielan Brolly and DJ Kelly were always a threat.

Referee: Seamie Ferry.



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Fintown Harps 1

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 2

This game in Páirc Achla Fintown was tight from start to finish played in windy conditions. The home team had slightly the better of the first half chances and Odhran Doherty had the ball in the net but was ruled to be off-side. The second half was much the same, a tight battle. Fintown won a corner which Seamus Ellis took. He put in a great corner and a defender scored an own goal. After this Kildrum came more into it and had a few chances. Adam Molloy saved brilliantly when one to one but Kildrum levelled on 80 minutes. From a free-kick Kildrum caught Fintown sleeping and scored to take the lead that they held until the end. Fintown probably deserved a draw but that’s football.



Oldtown Celtic 0

Strand Rovers 3

This game, played in blustery conditions, saw Strand claim three points. With chances few and far between Strand took the lead on the half hour mark with a composed finish from Matthew O’ Donnell. Oldtown came into the game and had chances to score but couldn’t capitalise. The second half began with Mc Govern saving well from Curran. The game changed when a long ball over the top was finished off by Chris Boyle. Oldtown gave everything they had to get back into the game but Strand held firm and finished the game off with a well taken individual goal from O' Donnell again.