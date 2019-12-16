Letterkenny AC mourn death of Nuala Mohan (nee Crampsie)

Several of Letterkenny Athletic Club's young runners made the journey to Co Meath on Sunday. They competed in the National Novice Cross Country Championship at Cow Park, Dunboyne. All put on superb performances and gained valuable experience. Donal Farren gained a highly creditable top 30 finish in a very competitive race. JB McCallion and Eoin Kelly also put on excellent performances. The race winner was Donal Devane, a teenager from Ennis Track AC.

Liam Ferry continued his recent excellent form in the Letterkenny parkrun. In his 37th parkrun, he finished 2nd in a time of 20.29. Cathal Roarty acted as a guide runner for John Doherty. John achieved a parkrun PB of 25.58. Cathal was 2nd in the M55 category. Niall Doherty made his parkrun debut in a time of 26.43.

After the completion of the parkrun, Cathal Roarty and Paul Lee both attended a training course to act as guide runners.

Conor Gallagher was an impressive winner of Saturday morning's Holy Cross College (Strabane) parkrun. Conor, who is very much an in-form runner just now, clocked 16.53 to come home 4m52s ahead of the 2nd runner, Ryan Doherty. This was the 3rd time that Conor had run in the Strabane parkrun and means that he has a 100% record. He won on 13th July in 17.15 and, on 17th August, in 17.38. His latest time was his best and provides graphic evidence of Conor's improvement over the last 4 months. Not only was the time Conor's best in the Strabane parkrun, it was the fastest time ever run in the event.

Letterkenny Athletic Club would like to wish 'Happy Christmas' to media oulets and to thank them for their co-operation and for providing valuable space in their publications and programmes for the club to publicise its events, results, news and achievements. LAC would also like to wish Christmas Greetings to the club's sponsors and to all those people and organisations who have helped, in numerous ways, to make the past year so successful.

Members of Letterkenny Athletic Club were saddened to hear of the death of Nuala Mohan (nee Crampsie) on Friday. Nuala was a member of Letterkenny Athletic Club between 1990 and 1996. She competed extensively in Track and Field and cross country. She was an excellent 100m and 200m runner. Nuala was part of teams that won several National titles in the 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 200m relay. Nuala's father, Michael Crampsie, was a LAC stalwart in the 1980s and early 1990s. Letterkenny Athletic Club would like to offer condolences to Nuala's husband, Rory, her children, Elena and Logan, parents, Michael and Teresa Crampsie, sisters Evelyn, Laura, Aine and Claire, brother Seamus and all her family.