Martin Cunningham wins annual Tir Chonaill AC Jingle Bells 5k in Glenties

Tir Chonail AC and Scoil na Carraige primary teacher Martin Cuningham impressed in winning the annual Tir Chonaill AC promoted Jingle Bells 5k in 16mins 53secs on a crisp Sunday morning around the village of Glenties.

Martin, a former Irish schools distance champion, returned recently to athletics and is making ripples on the competitive front having recently posted exciting times on the road and placing in the 2109 Novice Cross Country final.

Clubmate Declan Sharkey and Rosses AC's Declan Gallagher filled the minor podium placings. Sisters Margaret and Edwina Sweeney and Niamh Carolan filled the first three women's placings.

Prizes, sponsored by All Sports Donegal Town, and an array of Christmas Goodies sponsored locally was presented to category and spot prize winners by Club Chairperson Sharon McGowan and Eamon Harvey.

Jingle Bells 5k

Tír Chonaill AC 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 256 Martin Cunningham M MO 16:53

2. 453 Declan Sharkey M MO Tír Chonaill AC 18:24

3. 261 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses AC 18:49

4. 288 Seanie Mc Devitt M M40 Glenties 18:53

5. 454 Patrick Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 18:57

6. 269 Aaron Bradshaw M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 18:59

7. 470 Eoin Boyle M MO Naomh Conaill 20:06

8. 285 Andy Gilchrist M MO Tír Chonaill AC 20:11

9. 446 Darragh Hennigan M MJ Ard na Ratha 21:32

10. 275 James Mc Cabe M MO 21:42

11. 297 John J Cannon M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:07

12. 270 Oisín Carolan M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 22:32

13. 456 Margaret Sweeney F FO Tír Chonaill AC 22:59

14. 296 Martin O Halloran M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:03

15. 449 Edwina Sweeney F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:11

16. 298 Jason Mc Garrigle M MO Tír Chonaill AC 23:14

17. 464 Nick North M M50 23:14

18. 450 Graham Butler M M40 23:19

19. 451 Brendan Mc Donnell M M50 23:19

20. 447 Sean Doherty M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 23:36

21. 267 Niamh Carolan F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 23:51

22. 299 Ian Mc Garrigle M MO Tír Chonaill AC 24:33

23. 287 Aine Brannigan F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 25:19

24. 291 Sharon Mc Gowan F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 25:21

25. 448 Ailbhe Doherty F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 25:23

26. 252 Darren Whelan M MO Tír Chonaill AC 25:27

27. 264 Doreen Herarty F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 26:20

28. 444 Arlene Gallagher F FO Tír Chonaill AC 26:57

29. 290 Sinéad Boyle F FO 27:10

30. 471 Colin Mooney M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:21

31. 466 Paul Doherty M MO 27:33

32. 274 Mary F Gallagher Maas F F50 27:38

33. 460 Phil Byrne M F50 Bruckless Road Runners 27:50

34. 467 Ross Diver M MJ 27:55

35. 455 Anthony Steel M M40 28:41

36. 458 Noel Lorinkenko M M Juvenile Lough Eske 28:42

37. 459 Sean Lorinkenko M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 28:42

38. 293 Alison Murray F FO Bruckless Road Runners 29:07

39. 500 Mieke Becht F FO 29:15

40. 452 Marylou Fures F FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:22

41. 295 Marc Duddy M M Juvenile Bruckless Road Runners 29:29

42. 294 Peter Duddy M M40 Bruckless Road Runners 29:31

43. 469 Michele Deleaney F FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:50

44. 445 Mags Mc Nulty F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 29:59

45. 279 Amanda F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 30:17

46. 463 Kate Morgan F F60 30:53

47. 280 Lauren Gallagher F FO Tír Chonaill AC 30:55

48. 277 Bernie Gallagher M F40 Tír Chonaill AC 31:33

49. 278 Celine Gallagher F FO Tír Chonaill AC 33:14

50. 273 Lisa Coughlan F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 33:42

51. 272 Stephen Coughlan M MO Tír Chonaill AC 33:43

52. 271 Lorraine Mc Hugh F FO Tír Chonaill AC 33:49

53. 276 Fiona Mc Cabe F FO Tír Chonaill AC 33:55

54. 283 Mary Kennedy F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 34:21

55. 284 Orla Diver F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 34:21

56. 281 Kathy Mc Gill F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 35:05

57. 282 Donna Heena F FO Tír Chonaill AC 35:32

58. 259 Brenda Adair F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 35:57

59. 286 Cess Holden F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 35:58

60. 457 Eamonn Bonner M M50 37:29

61. 468 Kathleen Quinn F FO 37:30