Former Donegal U17 boss Duffy set to be appointed Buncrana senior men's manager

Former Donegal U17 manager Gary Duffy is set to become Buncrana senior men's manager.

The Scarvey man's appointment as Malachy McCann's replacement is expected to be ratified by the committee tonight (Monday).

Duffy, who withdrew himself from consideration for the Donegal Delegate's role to Central Council at last week's county convention, is believed to be more intent on focussing on the coaching, rather than administrative, aspect of GAA at this point in his career.

Duffy will now lead the charge as Buncrana bid to gain promotion back up to division two next season.