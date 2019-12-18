BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Convention brings down the curtain on 2019

Last Wednesday night’s County Convention brought down the curtain on the year, both on and off the field for 2019.

It wa,s by and large, a quiet affair with only a couple of contests for positions. Former chairman Sean Dunnion is the new representative on the Central Council in Croke Park after a three way vote with Ed Byrne and another former chairman P J McGowan.

Sean has five years experience of county chairman and will already know his way around the corridors in Croke Park which will stand to him.

He replaces Seamus O’Domhnaill, who had done his five years and had represented the county well in the job.

It is good to see Seamus is not lost to the executive. He is moving to the Ulster Council after being elected to the provincial body along with the outgoing P J McGowan. They defeated Brendan Kelly and Liam McElhinney.

Seamus received a massive vote in the contest for the position. It is good to see contests. I also feel competition for positions is always good to see and I feel it is healthy. It means we have people wanting these jobs which can only be good for the association in the county.

Congratulations to Declan Martin, the new county secretary. He was elected unopposed and after five years as assistant secretary, where he did a good job, he is well prepared for the job.

For me secretary is the biggest job in the county and the one that carries the biggest responsibility because the secretary is the custodian of the rule book and has overall responsibility for administration in the county.

Declan takes over from Aideen Gillen who had completed her five year term in the position. I want to wish Aideen well and thank her for contribution and commitment to the job over the last five. Aideen has had a really tough time with the sudden death of her husband Martin and Croke Park had come down heavy on her for what was a case of a breakdown in communication. As far as I’m concerned Croke Park were way over the top in how they dealt with the issue as the chairman mentioned in his address on Wednesday night.

Finance and the management of the county’s finances is a huge job. Donegal GAA is now a multi-million euro organisation with a turnover estimated to be close on €3.5 million.

Alan Boyd, the current cisteóir, presented the audited accounts on Wednesday which showed a profit of over €300,000. This was very good and shows good management of the county’s finances by the cisteóir.

But as Alan Boyd pointed out things are not as rosy as they first appear and that it was going to take another couple years of good management to balance the books.

That may be the case but Alan has done a good job in his first full year in the job. Well done Alan.

The House in Dublin draw is the big fundraiser and the officials are pinning their hopes of making big money on the draw. Roscommom made just short of €1million on a draw for a House in Dublin last year.

If a county with a population a third of the size of Donegal can do it there is no reason why Donegal should at least make a similar profit and realistically they should be targeting even more. It is now a case of where is your pride Donegal.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack