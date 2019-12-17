Lifford Strabane AC juvenile athleteis in cross-country action in Derry and Meath

Saturday 14th December Lifford Strabane AC’s juvenile Orlaith McCrory competed at the North West Cross Country hosted by City of Derry Spartans in the Gransha Park Grounds. This athlete placed an impressive 9th overall in the U14 Girls 2K race. Well done Orlaith!!

Sunday 15th December at the Irish Life Health National Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country in Cow Park, Dunboyne, Co. Meath

Competing in the U15 Girls race running the distance of 3500m representing Ulster was Lifford Strabane AC’s Elsa Moore. This athlete has had a great cross-country season to date. Despite the extremely trying conditions Elsa aided her province to take Gold finishing 18th overall, 6th medallist for Ulster resulting in Ulster being the 1st Province home! Great running Elsa!! Well done!!

The final piece of racing action came from another one of the clubs many endurance runners Geoff Sproule. Geoff made the trip to the Spanish sunny start line of the 2019 Zurich Malaga Marathon, which is run within the city of Magala finishing in a great time of 3hrs 23 mins! Well done Geoff!

Well done to all who competed & represented Lifford Strabane AC over the course of the week. All at the club are tremendously proud of your achievements!! Keep up the great work folks!!

Other News - Holiday Notice:

Juvenile Athletes - Last night of training for younger age groups is Monday 16th December & Wednesday 18th December for the over 12’s age group. Training resumes on Monday 6th January 2020 for all juvenile athletes.

Senior Athletes – Final training session takes place on Thursday 19th December, resuming on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

All of which are subject to change with individual coaches advising their athletes!

Safety Notice: Can all club members ensure that they wear reflective clothing with the dark evenings now upon us. Reflective vests are available at the club.

Couch to 5K Programme commencing Tuesday 7th January 2020. Training will be on both Tuesday & Thursday evenings lasting for 5 wks.

Save The Dates; Lifford Strabane AC 2020 5k Spring Series dates confirmed: 13th January 10am Carrigans, 26th January 10:15am Raphoe with the final race on 9th February 10:30am Lifford. Our race series is an early start in the racing season. It’s a great opportunity for all athletes to set down goals for the incoming years races & to evaluate were they are in terms of racing. €8 per race or €20 when pre-registering for all 3 races. Technical top for those pre-registered for the race series.

Juvenile training: For the younger athletes aged 5yrs old from the 1st September to U12’s (that is anyone turning 11 in 2020) training will be on Monday’s only!! 6:30pm – 7:30pm

For juvenile athletes aged U13+ training will be on both Monday & Wednesday’s 6:30pm – 8pm

All athletes should be on the track & ready to train at 6:30pm sharp!!

Adult training: Tuesday & Thursday at 6:45pm

All sessions are coach led. Lifford Strabane AC caters for all abilities.