Donegal starlet Marley makes history as he is selected on Queen's Future Star Awards team

Contact
The Queen's Future Stars Awards hurling team with Oisin Marley No 10 back row
Setanta hurler Oisin Marley has been included in the Queen's GAA Future Stars team announced on Monday night.
The St Columba's College, Stranorlar player was the only player outside of Antrim and Down to make the cut and he was given the No 10 shirt. It is a significant honour for the Setanta club player.
Marley has already made his mark at underage hurling in Donegal abnd has won back-to-backl Ulster Poc Fada titles.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Rotary Club members at their traditional Christmas Tree of Remembrance in Letterkenny Shopping Centre. They encourage all to make a donation. Picture: Clive Wasson
The inaugural emergency services seminar and exhibition; Blue Light Summit will take place at Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co. Mayo on 27th and 28th March 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.