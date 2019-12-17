Donegal starlet Marley makes history as he is selected on Queen's Future Star Awards team

Setanta hurler Oisin Marley has been included in the Queen's GAA Future Stars team announced on Monday night.

The St Columba's College, Stranorlar player was the only player outside of Antrim and Down to make the cut and he was given the No 10 shirt. It is a significant honour for the Setanta club player.

Marley has already made his mark at underage hurling in Donegal abnd has won back-to-backl Ulster Poc Fada titles.