Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Great weekend for Rosses AC at All-Ireland Juvenile and Novice cross-country

Great weekend for Rosses AC at All-Ireland Juvenile and Novice cross-country

Rosses AC Ladies Novice

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Last weekend all roads led to Dunboyne where the All-Ireland Juvenile and Novice Cross Country Championships took place and what a weekend for the club as we secured three top four individual finishes as well a County and two Provincial medals.
First up was the U-11 girls who have made great progress this year and the six girls of Faela Houston, Aoife McGonigle, Saorla Freel, Niamh Doogan, Eva Logue and Ruby McGee battled really hard in mucky conditions.
The team were delighted with the progress and Faela Houston was part of the provincial team that secured bronze medals. Next up was the U-11 boys of Leighton Greene, Odhran Rodgers, Jack McElroy, Odhran Boyle, Eoghan O'Donnell and Tristan Greene and what a day for this team who finished 4th team with Leighton Greene finishing in 4th place which was an outstanding result. Great progress by this team all year and look forward to next year. This was backed up shortly after when Amy Greene stormed to a superb second place and silver medal and get herself into the podium. It was an inspiring run from the talented athlete who continues to improve.
Following all the excitement it was on to the ladies race who have put in plenty of preparation having switched from the sandy banks of Mullaghderg and Helen McCready was to show great fighting spirit as the race progresses and landed herself a 4th place - a great feat at a National race - just nine seconds off that bronze medal. Next in was Emer Magee, followed by Sarah Mulholland, Cathy Breslin and Lorraine Doherty.
The club were outside of club medals but Helen secured National bronze with the Donegal team. A huge thanks to all the supporters from our club that travelled, to all the parents, coaches and athletes.
Upcoming is the North West Indoor Games on Saturday 28th December while last Friday evening saw day two of the Sportshall Trials with a good representation from the club. The selectors will be meeting shortly to finalize teams. Sportshall in Dungloe and Gweedore will start back in early January.
Happy Christmas and well deserved downtime for all our committee, coaches and athletes.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie