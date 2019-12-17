Great weekend for Rosses AC at All-Ireland Juvenile and Novice cross-country

Last weekend all roads led to Dunboyne where the All-Ireland Juvenile and Novice Cross Country Championships took place and what a weekend for the club as we secured three top four individual finishes as well a County and two Provincial medals.

First up was the U-11 girls who have made great progress this year and the six girls of Faela Houston, Aoife McGonigle, Saorla Freel, Niamh Doogan, Eva Logue and Ruby McGee battled really hard in mucky conditions.

The team were delighted with the progress and Faela Houston was part of the provincial team that secured bronze medals. Next up was the U-11 boys of Leighton Greene, Odhran Rodgers, Jack McElroy, Odhran Boyle, Eoghan O'Donnell and Tristan Greene and what a day for this team who finished 4th team with Leighton Greene finishing in 4th place which was an outstanding result. Great progress by this team all year and look forward to next year. This was backed up shortly after when Amy Greene stormed to a superb second place and silver medal and get herself into the podium. It was an inspiring run from the talented athlete who continues to improve.

Following all the excitement it was on to the ladies race who have put in plenty of preparation having switched from the sandy banks of Mullaghderg and Helen McCready was to show great fighting spirit as the race progresses and landed herself a 4th place - a great feat at a National race - just nine seconds off that bronze medal. Next in was Emer Magee, followed by Sarah Mulholland, Cathy Breslin and Lorraine Doherty.

The club were outside of club medals but Helen secured National bronze with the Donegal team. A huge thanks to all the supporters from our club that travelled, to all the parents, coaches and athletes.

Upcoming is the North West Indoor Games on Saturday 28th December while last Friday evening saw day two of the Sportshall Trials with a good representation from the club. The selectors will be meeting shortly to finalize teams. Sportshall in Dungloe and Gweedore will start back in early January.

Happy Christmas and well deserved downtime for all our committee, coaches and athletes.