Donegal Motor Club to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2020

2020 will be a major year for the Donegal Motor Club as the Club will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. To coincide with this major landmark the club will be holding a number of celebrations; the first will take place in Logues of Cranford on Saturday 18th January at 4pm. All former members, current members and competitors over the years will be welcome on the evening.

MC on will be Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on the evening there will be nostalgic videos and old photos spanning the 50 year period of the club’s formation.

Anyone willing to help out with Old Photos, Programmes or Videos could they be please contact Johnny Baird via email johnnybaird9@gmail.com

We look forward to seeing you all on the 18th January.