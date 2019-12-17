Donegal Motor Club to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2020

Contact
2020 will be a major year for the Donegal Motor Club as the Club will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. To coincide with this major landmark the club will be holding a number of celebrations; the first will take place in Logues of Cranford on Saturday 18th January at 4pm. All former members, current members and competitors over the years will be welcome on the evening.
MC on will be Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on the evening there will be nostalgic videos and old photos spanning the 50 year period of the club’s formation.
Anyone willing to help out with Old Photos, Programmes or Videos could they be please contact Johnny Baird via email johnnybaird9@gmail.com
We look forward to seeing you all on the 18th January.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Rotary Club members at their traditional Christmas Tree of Remembrance in Letterkenny Shopping Centre. They encourage all to make a donation. Picture: Clive Wasson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.