Player of the month accolade for Cockhill Celtic's Breslin

Cochill Celtic full back Jason Breslin has been named as the Watson Menswear Ulster Senior League player of the month for November.



The defender has been a key player for the seven-time league champions, who have hit a rich seam of form. The top the USL table over Christmas and are looking forward to a home tie against Dublin side Kilnamanagh in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup in January.

Breslin said: "The games are going to come thick and fast now so we have to be ready.

“From January to the end of May, it’ll be wall-to-wall games. We’ve gone on a good run in the last few weeks and we just need to make sure that we don’t lose any momentum over Christmas.





“We’re top of the league and we got a good 0-0 draw at Letterkenny too. We were missing a few players that day and Letterkenny were probably under more pressure to win. As long as you don’t lose to the teams around you, you’ll be grand.

“Those games have set us up nicely now for the New Year.”