Donegal development GAA coaching roles for Rory Kavanagh and Maxi Curran

Contact
Maxi Curran . . . Donegal U-14 manager
CLG Dhún na nGall are delighted to announce that Rory Kavanagh is the new manager of the Donegal u15 Academy Squad Program for 2020. Previously a Buncrana Cup winning coach we are delighted he is back on board working and developing our young players in the county.
Maxi Curran has taking up the position of the manager of the U14 Academy Squad Program for 2020. Maxi has a extensive background in coaching at all levels in the county and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role.
Both individuals and their coaching teams with work closing with the GDM Aaron Kyles and Karl Lacey providing support to them over the coming season. More information on coaching teams will follow in the year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Richard Warnock and his sons Kevin and Daniel are the first father and sons to graduate together from Sligo Institute of Technology
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.