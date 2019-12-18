Donegal development GAA coaching roles for Rory Kavanagh and Maxi Curran

CLG Dhún na nGall are delighted to announce that Rory Kavanagh is the new manager of the Donegal u15 Academy Squad Program for 2020. Previously a Buncrana Cup winning coach we are delighted he is back on board working and developing our young players in the county.

Maxi Curran has taking up the position of the manager of the U14 Academy Squad Program for 2020. Maxi has a extensive background in coaching at all levels in the county and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role.

Both individuals and their coaching teams with work closing with the GDM Aaron Kyles and Karl Lacey providing support to them over the coming season. More information on coaching teams will follow in the year.