DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Urris

Club Iorras Dec 50/50 winners: €1,000 - John and Paul Grant, Ballyliffin. €500- Desmond Kemmy, Ballyliffin. €100 by 5: Patrick Friel, Dunaff. Margaret Toland and Ann Grant, Magheramore. PJ and Bridget McDaid, Isle of Doagh. Mickey Kelly, Boston. Daragh Doherty, Letter.

Extra €100 by 5 for Christmas: Mickey Doherty (D), Claggin. Neil and John Doherty, Chapel Glen. Shaun and Mary Keogh, Ballyliffin. Kieran Kelly, Letter. Michael McLaughlin (Jr), Fahan.

Congratulations to all winners this month. Thanks to all members of our Club Iorras 50/50 for your support.

Match "N" Win: Last week's lotto results: Numbers drawn: 5, 8, 17 and 18. As no winner our Jackpot will be 1,360 this Thursday night. €15 winners: Cassie McColgan, Glengad. Kathleen Friel, Dunaff. Gavin McLaughlin, Altershean, Carndonagh. Phyllis and Sharon, C/o Bingo. Dean Kelly, Tullagh.

Social Night: The club is holding a Social Night this Friday night in the clubhouse at 7pm. A night of culture, song and traditional music. Everyone welcome to come along to listen, play, sing and take part. Open to young and old.

Annual Duck Race: Our Annual Duck Race is on St Stephen's Day at Binion River with a 1pm start. Thanks to all who purchased their dick last Saturday at Centra. Also, thanks to all the lads that sold ducks on such a bad day weather wise and to Joe Joyce of Centra, Clonmany for all his help and support this year and every year. If you did not get your duck on Saturday they are still some available at €5 and can be purchased by contacting Alan Friel on (0879029672) Michael Doherty (S) (0879975610) or Adrian Doherty (0879810304). People can dress up their duck, paint their duck, colour their duck. The 1st duck home will receive €150 – 2nd duck home will receive €100 and 3rd placed duck will receive €50. There will also be a €50 prize for the last duck home. Spot prizes will be awarded on the day for the best dressed duck and for guessing the duration of the race.

Club Bingo: Our Club Bingo takes place every Thursday night in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 9pm. This Thursday there will be Spot Prizes on the night and before bingo a cup of tea and a mice pie/home baking for all bingo goers. Please Note: No Bingo on Boxing night.

Seasons Greetings: Clg Urris wish all at home and abroad a very Happy Christmas.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 10th of December are 1-8-7-4-5-3-6-2. Finlay McCaughan matched 3 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 17th is €10000.

There will be a foundation coaching and child protection courses coming up in Letterkenny on January 31st/1st February.

Congratulations to Katie Long, Caoimhe McGlynn and Danielle McGinley who all made the county minor ladies panel for 2020.

The Club will hold its Dinner Dance/Presentation Night on Saturday 28th of December in Jackson’s Hotel. Music on the night will be from The Two Amigos. Tickets are €30.00 each and are available by contacting Kathleen McGlynn 0877952880 or Jackie O'Meara 0871222112.

St Michaels

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Charlotte Breslin Creeslough, the €75 was won by Hugh Sweeney Gweedore.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1.6,8,10,12,13. The Match 5 winners were Neil McTeague Gortnalake Creeslough, Charlotte Breslin Creeslough and Rita Gallagher Creeslough who won €35 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €5700.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: St.Michaels had visit from Santa on Sunday after U-6 training!

He said the children had all been very good & he gave them a present of a football each to practice with at home. A good time was had by all.

Congratulations to Ciara McGarvey and Aoife Kelly on being selected on the Donegal Minor panel.

Aodh Ruadh

Academy: In a new initiative for 2020, all Aodh Ruadh underage boys will be a part of the newly established Aodh Ruadh Academy. Each boy will receive a specially designed jersey and an O'Neill's football at a discounted rate. The idea behind this scheme is that every boy brings their own ball to training, and every boy wears their academy jersey to training and games. For boys born from 2008 on the package is priced €35. For boys born between 2007 and 2002 they are priced €40. Vouchers for this package can be purchased from Packie McGrath on 087-9794696, or through any of the team WhatsApp groups and would make a great Christmas gift. We will be launching the academy, along with a membership drive in January. Jerseys and balls can be collected on launch night. We request the package be purchased by all underage players / parents who will be playing in 2020.

Hurling: The juvenile hurlers annual Christmas fun quiz takes place this Thursday in Owen Roe's, always a great night of craic. Also coming soon is Last One Standing. Once again sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's, there's €300 to be won with cards out soon.

Ladies: There will be a meeting for our senior ladies team on Friday 27th December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm to discuss plans for the coming season. Any new players welcome. Anyone unavailable for meeting, but interested in playing is asked to let Paul Gillespie know on 086-0430045.

Big Christmas Bingo: This Friday is the bumper Christmas bingo in the Abbey Centre.

Relive the OsKaRs magic! Aodh Ruadh OsKaRs DVDs are on sale once more. Remember a great night of craic and savour those spectacular acting talents once again in the comfort of your own home! DVDs are only €10 each. You can message or text Lisa McTernan (086-2338636) or Sabrina Brosnan (086-8241297) to book your copy!

Festive stocking fillers: Chris Kelly has some nice Aodh Ruadh gear available for purchase. He has Aodh Ruadh bobble hats available for €14 each. He also has Aodh Ruadh mugs available for €10 each. They would be nice present for members living abroad or coming home for Christmas and all profits goes back to the club. If you would like to order either item just message Chris on Facebook.

Millstone memories: The Millstone Reunion is back with the craic! More belter tunes! More far out fashion! Relive the memories in Dicey Reilly's on Saturday 28th December at 9pm. Tickets available now priced just €10.

National and Local Draw: Ticket sales for the National Club Draw are now in full swing. Any club member can provide tickets or contact anyone of the Draw Committee of Tom Daly, William Doogan, Conal Gallagher, Gerard Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, David McLoone, Sarah Daly, Philip McLoone and Michael Daly. For those not living locally who wish to support the Father Tierney Park project, tickets can be purchased on the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to David Walsh, Catherine McKee, Pauline McLaughlin, Sean O'Rourke, and Pat Melly. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €9,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: senior footballers.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,600. The winning Numbers were 4, 12, 15, 21 & 23. The €25 winners were Michael Moran, Smiley, Liam Walls & Daniel Corcoran and the on-line winners were Michael Molloy and Gerard F Gallagher. The next draw will take place in The7 Arches, Laghey.

Our AGM will take place on Jan 5th at 3pm.

Killybegs

CLG Na Cealla Beaga Senior Board AGM 2019: Thank you to all who attended our AGM on Sunday evening and to everyone who helped out in anyway in 2019, also a big thanks to those who have taken up officers & managerial roles for 2020.

Donegal GAA Yearbook 2019: The Donegal GAA yearbook 2019 is currently on sale in the club for €15.00. Please contact Marie Dawn or Fionnuala to purchase one! A wonderful present for those living away from home!

St Stephen's Day Game: CLG Na Cealla Beaga will host a charity game on St Stephens day 1:00pm in Fintra. €5 entry fee with all proceeds to be shared between Donegal Alzheimer's Society and CLG Na Beaga Senior team. For further information contact Evan 0872779468.

"Night on the Red Carpet": CLG Na Cealla Beaga host our 3rd annual ‘Night on the Red Carpet’ event. This event will be held in the Bayview Hotel on New Years Eve. Complementary bottles of wine on each table. Kindly sponsored by Seamus Gallagher. Limited availability - Ticket sales end 23-12-2019. To reserve your tickets/table contact: Fionnuala Cunningham: 087 4175410 or Sarah Tully: 086 3311733. Tickets €37.50 each.

National Club Draw Tickets: The Club are currently selling our National Club Draw Tickets. We would appreciate everyone's help in selling and buying the tickets. It is vital we make the best possible start to our 2020 club season for all the teams from U6 to Senior. If anyone would like tickets or can help put selling please contact the club secretary or any member of the senior board

Kilotto numbers 2,17,26,28. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,200. No match 3, next week match 3 at €300.00 if jackpot not won

Bingo: Monday 23rd December 9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6150 on 45 numbers. Bingo vouchers are available for buying weekly, ideal Christmas present !!

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

AGM Minor Board: Míle buíochas do gach duine a bhí láthair ag an chruinniú cheann bliana Bord na nÓg. Buíochas mór d'oifigigh uilig na bliana 2019, rinne sibh obair ar dóigh i rith na mbliana agus táimid iontach buíoch daoibh.

Tóghadh na hoifigigh seo leanas do 2020:

Cathaoirleach/Chairperson: John Joe McGeever.

Leas Cathaoirleach/Asst. Chair: Kevin Scanlon.

Runaí/Secretary: Eibhlin Scanlon.

Leas Runaí/ Asst. Secretary: Stephen Doohan.

Northern Board Rep: Richie Lavelle

Managers for 2020:

U-6: níor líonadh an post go fóil. U-8: Paddy McClafferty. U-10: Chris Smyth. U-12: JP Gallagher. U-14: John Joe McGeever. U-16: Stephen Doohan. Minors: Kevin Scanlon.

100 Club Winners: €500 Dolores McGeady and family; €100 Joe McClafferty, Bríd McVicar, Hughie and Kathleen McCready, Shane McGee, Michael McFadden

We did an Extra draw for Christmas and the €100 went to Stephen Doohan !

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Donncha: Bhronn Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Seán Ó hÓráin, Bonn Cré Umha orainn ag ócáid bhronnta i bPáirc an Chrócaigh an deireadh seachtaine seo caite mar chuid de Fhondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Donncha.

Is scéim tacaíochta de chuid Ghlór na nGael agus de chuid an Chumainn Lúthchleas Gael í Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha le haghaidh clubanna CLG ar mian leo an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn.

Trí chlárú le Fhondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha tá clubanna ag tabhairt tiomantais go gcuirfear an Ghaeilge chun cinn go gníomhach agus go dtabharfar spás lárnach di i saol laethúil an chlub.

Chomh maith le deontais, boinn a bhronnadh, cuirtear comhairle ghairmiúil agus chuidiúil ar fáil do chlubanna ag gach céim a thógann siad ar a dturas teanga féin.

Tá moladh mór tuillte ag achan duine san fhóchumann as an iarracht atá déanta acu an teanga a chur chun cinn le bliain anuas; go háirithe Conor O'Gallachóir, Oifigeach Na Gaelige done chlub

Buíochas fosta do Chaitríona Nic Seoin, Glór na nGael as an chomhairle a thug sí dúinn i gcaitheamh na bliana.

Ba mhaith linn tréasladh leis na clubanna eile sa chontae ar bronnadh boinn orthu chomh maith agus le Damien Ó Dónaill a rinne job ar dóigh mar fhear a'tí ar an oíche.

Scór Sinsear: Tá an t-am sin den bhliain buailte linn arís!!! Tá muid ag lorg daoine le páirt a ghlacadh sna comórtais seo a leanas. Caithfidh na hiomaitheoirí bheith thar 17 ar 1/1/2020 agus bheith ina baill den fhóchumann. Cur glaoch ar 086 323 3813 le clárú nó le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais. Spriocdháta: 20/12/19

GAA Yearbooks (€15) are now available from Martin ((086) 311 9186) at Shane McGees shop.

Club Lotto-Winner! The numbers drawn Dec 11th were 2,10,12,17,19,20! The lucky winners of our €5,600 jackpot was Loretta and Lily O’Sullivan!

St Nauls

There will be no academy this weekend. We will be back in the new year.

annual St Stephen Day walk/run will begin at the Clubhouse at 11 am. Registration from 10.30am. €10 each or €20 families. All proceeds to Donegal Downs Syndrome. Refreshments served afterwards. Everyone welcome .

Slotto: There was no Slotto winner for the Sunday 15th draw. Numbers drawn were 1, 6, 4, 5, 2, 7, 3. Consolation prize goes to John McDermott, Glencoagh. Next week jackpot is €1560

The annual dinner dance and awards night will take place on Saturday February 1st in the Central Hotel Donegal town at 7.30 pm. Tickets will be available soon.

CLG Naomh Naille would like to thank all our members. Players, parents and supporters for all their support during the year amd wish everyone a Peaceful and Happy Christmas. We look forward to your support in 2020.

Letterkenny Gaels

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club conveys sincere thanks to our Club Members, the people of Letterkenny and the wider community for your continued support during the past year. The continued progress of our Club is down to our hardworking officers, members, generous sponsors, team managers, coaches and parents who help in so many ways and we thank them all.

Under the leadership of our Underage Football, Hurling, Camogie and Ladies Football Sub-Committees and the guidance of our Club Executive, the Club has continued to grow and develop the talents of our playing members from Under 6 Nursery right through to our senior footballers.

Bliain gnóthach a bhí ann chomh maith maidir le Scór agus Cultúir. This year our Scór na nÓg participants represented the club in Ceiílí Dancing, Tráth na gCeist, Solo Ballad, Grúpa Ceoil, Recitation and Drama. All our young Members performed exceptionally well and we congratulate them on their hard work.

The Scór SinNsear progressed to the All Ireland Finals earlier in the year after success at both Donegal and Ulster with the hilarious short drama, ‘Packie McNamee’. Letterkenny Gaels GAA were also worthy winners of a number of awards from both county and indeed Croke Park in relation to the promotion of the Irish language within the club and to the people of the locality.

We again welcomed the wider community for the staging of the Play ‘The Quare Gunk’ and we thank you all for the very favourable comments on the hospitality and friendly service experienced each night. The weekly Bingo continues every ‪Monday night‬ in Arena 7 and we thank all for their continued support.

Club updates are available on our Website, Facebook or follow us on Twitter @LetterkennyGael.

We convey our condolences to all Club Members and supporters who have suffered bereavement.

We wish everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas and good health and prosperity in the New Year ahead. Nollaig shona agus bliain úr faoi mhaise dó gach duine go léir.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 12/12. There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 7, 10, 11, 16. The 3 x €50 winners were Sharon Jones, Bundoran; Alan McGurran, Kinlough; Ethan Daly Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4350.

The Donegal GAA Yearbook 2019 is now available to purchase .

Bord na Nog Christmas Draw: Please support our Bord na nOg Christmas Draw in Cosgroves Supervalu for a Mega Hamper packed with €200 worth of Goodies .€2 to enter and all proceeds going towards the development of Underage Gaelic in Bundoran. So enter as many times as you want. Winner will be announced at 5pm on Supervalu's Facebook Page on Sunday December 22nd.

Croke Park National Draw: Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available. The tickets are €10 each and the first prize is a new car along with many other great prizes. All the money the club collects stays in the club so we are hoping for support from all of our members and the local community.

Clubforce: The club playing season for 2019 has now concluded.But the planning for 2020 has already begun. With this in mind our club has partnered with Clubforce the leading provider of a system for helping clubs manage member data in an efficient, secure manner. Our Club volunteers will now be able to manage all club fundraising, communications and member registrations online through the easy-to-use Clubforce App.

Therefore this year we are moving to online registrations, starting with our Juveniles. Going online will greatly help the club, by allowing us to manage members data, be GDPR compliant, reduce admin burden, make registrations more seamless and improve communication.

We would encourage all club members to please go to the links on our Social media pages to download the Clubforce app.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

Gaeil Fhánada

Huge congratulations to Jimmy Coyle Jr, Lurgnaclochan, who has won our lotto jackpot of €9000. Numbers: 4, 10, 11, 19, 22. Next week’s jackpot kicks off again at €1000!

Nollaig Shona: CLG Ghaeil Fhánada would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members and supporters a happy and peaceful Christmas.

As we draw towards the end of another year, we remain indebted to everyone who works hard and contributes to the success of our club year in and year out. Many thanks to our coaches, committee members, players, sponsors, groundsmen, supporters, ticket and lotto sellers, Le Chéile contributors, club photographers, the parents and guardians of our young players and to everyone who supports the club financially, buying our weekly lotto and in any other way.

Tá muid fíorbhuíoch asaibh uilig as bhur dtacaíocht i rith na bliana. Nollaig Shona agus Bliain Úr Faoi Mhaise daoibh uilig.