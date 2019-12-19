Donegal Open Boxing Championships staged at St Bridgets Boxing Club

Donegal Open Championships

A very successful open championship was staged in St Bridget's Boxing Club on Saturday and Sunday last and was open to make and female boxers aged 11 to 40 years from Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Sligo and Leitrim.

There was an entry of 107 boxers and 36 contests came down for decision over two days with boxing at a very high standard.

The officers of the Donegal County Board would like to extend a sincere thanks to all the boxers and officials who took part, St Bridget's Boxing Club for the use of their state-of-the-art premises, the medic at the ringside, Maggie McDaid and all the ladies in the canteen. The county president, Peter O'Donnell, said it was encouraging to see so many young boxers enter these championships and everyone looked good for the future of boxing in the county

Forthcoming Tournaments

Saturday, January 25 - Illies G.C.

Sunday, February 2 - Dunfanaghy

Saturday, February 15 - Dunree

Sunday, March 1 - Carrigart

Championships

N.W. Zones for 14-15-16 and 17 year olds: Saturday February 29 and Sunday, march 1 in Letterkenny. Weigh-in at 9.30am-10.30am. Boxing 12 noon.

Ulster finals for 14-15-16 and 17 year olds: Sunday, March 8, Deele College, Raphoe. Weigh-in 9.30am-10.30am. Boxing 12 noon.

N.W. Zones for 11-12-13 year olds on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29 in Letterkenny.

Weigh-in 9.30am-10.30am. Boxing 12 noon.

Rochesters, Waterside, Derry - Sunday, April 5.

Weigh-in 9.30am-10.30am. Boxing 12 noon.

No joy for McGurk in Edinburgh

Raphoe's hammer-

handed middleweight contender, Conor McGurk and his club coach, gary McCullagh, travelled to Scotland on Friday last as guests of the Two Castles B.C., Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone. for a major boxing and dinner show in the Georgie suite at the Tynecastle Stadium, home of hearts F.C. The popular Raphoe puncher was paired with former Scottish youth champion, Andrew Sutherland from Meadowbank A.B.C. It was an edge of the seat contest for the three action packed rounds and at the final bell the Scot was awarded the 3-2 split decision.

As both boxers left the ring they received thunderous applause from the capacity crowd for their outstanding performances.