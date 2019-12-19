DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Gaoth Dobhair

The wintery weather abated somewhat last Sunday to allow a good entry for the Teach Mhicí sponsored competition. The man playing the most consistent golf all winter James Tiger Sweeney (22) posted a great score of 43 points to take the honours on the day from Seán Coyle (24) and Jason McBride (6) who returned 42 points each. The nines went to Micheál Mhicí (16) and Martin Kelly (18) who had 22 and 21 points respectfully. CSS on the day was 39 pts. Míle buíochas le Teach Mhicí as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

There was no change in the Golfer of the Year standings after Sundays competition, so it all goes down to the wire with the final counting competition this weekend. Currently Hugh Ó Gallchóir leads Mark Coyle by one point. Presentation of the title will take place on Sunday evening. This weekends competition will be sponsored by BC Embroidery.

Last week's Seniors Hamper competition had to be deferred due to the weather and all seniors can play for it this week, you can play any day from Monday to Friday. Only one card permitted.

Presentation of all 12 hampers will take place in the clubhouse on Sunday evening at eight o clock. Presentation of prizes for the Hickey Clarke and Langan and Teach Mhicí will also take place. All prizewinners are asked to be present or be represented on the night.

The Club draws for November and December will also take place on the night.

The club's Society challenge will take place on the 27th of December and the Captains are asked to have the names of their players in with the competition secretary by Sunday evening so that the draw for partners can take place on Sunday night.

Ba mhaith leis an Chaiftín Pat Sweeney Nollaig Mhór mhaith a ghuí orthú sin uilig a rinne urraíocht ar an Chumann i rith na Bliana agus fosta ar na Baill uilig.

Guíonn muid uilig Adh mór agus biseach gasta ar Phat é féin indiaidh a obráid ag deireadh na seachtaine. Súil againn uilig go mbeidh Nollaig mhaith agat fhéin agus do theaghlach.

Rosapenna

Club competition: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 15th was won by Louis Boyce (14*) with 39pts. The runner up was Michael Bradley Snr (6*) with 39pts bot. Third place was Marty Carlin (10*) with 39pts bot. Two's - Michael Bradley Snr with €46.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit. All club competitions going forward will be confined to the Sandy Hills Links with the fairways not in play.

Winter Scramble Series: The next event in the Winter Scramble Series will take place on Saturday the 28th with a scramble on each championship links (Sandy Hills Links @ 10.00am & the Old Tom Morris Links @ 11.00am). All entries via the Scramble Entry page on www.rosapenna.com.

Winter Rules: The Old Tom Morris Links is now closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members & visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on the nearest side. See white line denoting the centre of the fairway. A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway when using a putter. Please note that all bunkers under construction on the Sandy Hills Links are compulsory GUR and you must take relief from same. All competitions will be single tee, played from the forward winter tees.

Tee Times: With the shorter days & just one course open tee times are vital in the winter months, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie for all weekend bookings.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 22nd of December, the pick up game will start at 10.30am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

Care of the course: All members are kindly asked to repair all pitch marks, replace divots and rake all bunkers after use. Also, please keep all trollies & drive buggies off tee boxes and away from green surrounds. Please note the temporary local rule in place regarding the protective ropes & stakes.

December

Sunday 22nd - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

Saturday 28th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 29th - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

January

Sunday 5th - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

Sunday 12th - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

Sunday 19th - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

Sunday 26th - Club Competition on the Sandy Hills Links (side of fairway)

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stableford - Sunday 15th December: 1st Martin McBride (18) 42 pts; 2nd Fergus Mullen (17) 38 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 28 pts; 3rd Tony McGilloway (9) 34 pts BOT. CSS: 36 pts.

Golfer of the Year 2019 - Top 20 Final - Sunday 15th December 2019: 1st Ger Dalton 37 pts BOT; 2nd Billy Griffin 37 pts BOT; 3rd Connie Ferry 37 pts BOT

Portsalon

Gents Christmas Hamper: Congratulations to Stuart Nicholl who won the Gents Hampers on Sunday in cold conditions with a fantastic score of 46 points. An eagle at the par-four first hole certainly helped him on his way. Sublime scoring and enough to take the win by six shots from Seamus Patton (6) in second spot with an equally impressive display in putting 40 points on his card.

Full Results – Gents Hamper Sunday 16th December: Winner: Stuart Nicholl (17) – 46 pts; Runner-up: Seamus Patton (6) – 40 pts; Gross: Diarmuid Logue (6) – 29 gross pts; Third: Brendan Gallagher (12) – 39 pts; Front Nine: David Bonner (14) – 20 pts; Back Nine: Hugh Doherty (22) – 18 pts

Festive Golf: Our timesheets are now open for Christmas and New Year golf, with a little bit of everything thrown in to help wok off the Turkey, Ham and chocolates!

St Stephen's Day December 26th - Ladies And Gents Open

Friday December 27th - Open 2 Ball Scramble ( Any Combination)

Saturday December 28th - Ladies And Gents Open

Monday 30th December - Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Wednesday 1st January - Gents Open

Christmas Stocking Fillers: Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or stocking filler? Why not buy a Portsalon Club Development Draw ticket for a loved one! Not only are you supporting a local club, you are making a donation to the Donegal Hospice and supporting the next generation of young golfers, while you're also in with a chance of winning a 2020 Hyundai Tucson and some other great prizes valued at over €50k! Tickets cost €50 and are available from Portsalon Golf Club up until the draw on Saturday 28th December.

cLOUGHANEELY

The recent spell of wet weather meant there has not been much golf over the past few weeks. The Christmas Hamper is pencilled in for this weekend weather dependent.

There are a number of Golf Competitions scheduled over the festive period texts will be sent out with updates on these.

Golf Membership for 2020 is open all new Members are welcome to Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

The Club AGM is on Thursday 9th January at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola would like to thank all Members, Visiting Golfers, Local Businesses and Sponsors for their support throughout 2019. A special thank you to the Ladies Club for their support and to the Club Committee for all their hard work. Tá Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola fíorbhuíoch do achan duine a chuidigh agus a chur tacaíocht dúinn i 2019 go raibh maith agaibh. *Nollaig Shona* daoibh go léir.