DONAL REID COLUMN: Christmas is a time for fossil fuel-cooked turkey

Tis the season to be jolly, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. And isn’t it the most wonderful time of the year? Well, the GAA season is all but closed meaning that we can take a break and look forward to the upcoming season only a few weeks away. I intend to have a quiet family time at home burning plenty of fossil fuels in the form of wooden blocks and coal to fight the scourge of global warming which has seen a dramatic fall in temperatures here in the northern hemisphere during winter.

I normally cook the unfortunate turkey in a fossil fuelled cooker. I’ll be doing the same this year despite the advice from our Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton. I can’t afford a private windmill just yet. Anyway, those windmills that have blighted our beautiful countryside kill many thousands of birds every year. Aren’t we lucky that turkeys can’t fly? So, don’t let Mr. Bruton or other climate change alarmists influence you. Keep warm, eat your turkey and most of all, start thinking for yourselves.

So, Christmas is almost upon us which is indeed a wonderful time of the year. Many people will be preparing to welcome family members home from foreign shores. I agree that the Christmas festive season has become too commercialised and I don’t intend to bore you with facts that most of us already know.

Few people today would deny that modern Christmases are no more than very expensive over-indulgent blow-outs. However, to deny that ‘climate change’ is real means than one is labelled a fundamentalist or mad. It has become a religion in itself where we are told to adore ‘mother earth’. At this time of year, we should be thinking about Mother Church without which we wouldn’t have Christmas. Darwin’s theory of evolution has been denied too by many modern scientists. Yet, global governments including our own need to hold on to this notion because the theory of evolution denies that God exists. They tell us that the universe and everything in it including us happened by chance. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that nothing comes from nothing. Something or somebody designed the universe. Where there is design, there must be a designer.

“When the first moon rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, two U.S. scientists stood watching it, side by side. One was a believer, the other an unbeliever. The believer said, "Isn't it wonderful that our rocket is going to hit the moon by chance?" The unbeliever objected, "What do you mean, chance? We put millions of manhours of design into that rocket." "Oh," said the believer, "you don't think chance is a good explanation for the rocket? Then why do you think it's a good explanation for the universe? There's much more design in a universe than in a rocket. We can design a rocket, but we couldn't design a whole universe. I wonder who can?"

Later that day the two were strolling down a street and passed an antique store. The atheist admired a picture in the window and asked, "I wonder who painted that picture?" "No one," joked the believer; "it just happened by chance."

Is it possible that design happens by chance without a designer? Well, if you sat a million monkeys at a million typewriters for a million years, one of them would eventually type out all of Hamlet by chance. But when we find the text of Hamlet, we don't wonder whether it came from chance and monkeys. Why then does the atheist use that incredibly improbable explanation for the universe? Clearly, because it is his only chance of remaining an atheist. At this point we need a psychological explanation of the atheist rather than a logical explanation of the universe. We have a logical explanation of the universe, but the atheist does not like it. It's called God” (Peter Kreeft).

The Fairy Tale of New York is indeed a fairy tale as is the theory of evolution and the extinction rebellion nonsense. The wise men that came from the Orient on a silent night over 2000 years ago have been replaced by greedy global bankers and corrupt organisations who don’t bring us gifts but keep us in debt and bring only hardship and despair.

The massacre of the Holy Innocents is being repeated worldwide with the murder of millions of innocent babies in the womb every year. The sound of the little drummer boy has been drowned out by the choirs of voices of social justice warriors who are saving our planet, confusing us about gender, demonising capitalism, banning pronouns, restricting free speech, attacking conservatism and throwing milk shakes over people who don’t agree with them.

Many are well-meaning people who have been duped and fooled by our global government masters. Massive change is underway as we see in the UK and USA. People are beginning to waken up. So, in this time of preparation and reflection, may the Irish people also see how we are being socially engineered and misled by our puppets to European non-elected manipulative bodies.

This is certainly a wonderful time of the year when we can take time out to reflect on the craziness surrounding us. The weary world will rejoice, hopefully for the right reasons this festive season. Don’t be letting mammy kiss or tickle Santa under the mistletoe. I would like to wish all of my readers a happy and holy Christmas.

Keep the faith.