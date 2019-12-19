THE SPORTING DIARY: Welfare of GAA county players a major issue in the news again

The welfare of inter-county players is constantly in the news nowadays and the commitment needed has knock-on effects in many areas of athletes’ lives.

The most recent report out this week from the Economic & Social Research Institute (ESRI) covers the influence of the GAA commitment on the education, career and other aspects of players' lives.

Among the key findings was that one in four players chose a career path in education that would facilitate them to play county football, while over 40% of players said they would not select the same post second-level career path again.

There were other findings which were worrying including over 80% of players reporting difficulty in balancing the demands of studying and playing during their education course.

Players identified two key areas where they would like to receive more support. These were 'professional career' and 'how to keep their inter-county participation in perspective'.

Players specified that the issues they would most like to change about their inter-county experience would be a reduction in the length of the playing season, fewer time commitments and the reintroduction of enjoyment into the game.

The other issue that raises its head about player welfare is injuries and there are plenty of examples here in Donegal in the recent past.

When you consider that two (at least) of the All-Ireland winning team of 2012 - just seven years ago - have had or need surgery on hips, it shows the perils of being involved at inter-county level.

We praise and criticise these players from different sides of our mouths, sometimes at the same time, and most of the time we don’t know their full state of health.

We have the recent story of former county player Luke Keaney, who had to give up the game before he reached his mid-twenties. And you can see the difficulties he has encountered just to get his medical expenses sorted.

Are we looking after our inter-county players as we should?

Last year we had serious injuries picked up by many of our senior county football panel - among them young players in Conor Doherty, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen and Kieran Gillespie while Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Paddy McGrath are also on their way back from serious injuries.

These are just an example. Is there a liaison system in place to help these players in their recovery? How well are they looked after?

The answer to those questions may well be very positive and I hope they are. I know there are former players who would immediately text current players when they pick up an injury. Because it is not just the injury that sometimes is the major concern of the player concerned; they would be more down in the dumps because they would be missing the upcoming championship game - what they put in all the hours of preparation for.

The commitment involved, although brutal at times, doesn't seem to be a factor for most players. However, because there is no financial reward, there has to be a balance between an education and work career and the football career.

And the scary thing is - the commitment demands seem to increase year on year.

AMAZING GRACE

And talking of commitment, former Donegal Ladies footballer, Grace Meade, is playing a key role in the career of Irish international swimmer, Mona McSharry.

The daughter of Galway All-Ireland winner, Sean Meade, has masterminded the career of McSharry so far and that has led to success at European and World level at junior level and only recently the pair were in Glasgow at the European Short Course Championships, with Mona winning bronze in the 50m breaststroke and just missing out by millimetres for a medal in the 100m breaststroke.

The commitment involved is total with Mona and Grace in the pool in Ballyshannon at 6am six days a week and again in the afternoon. The Marlins swimmer, who completed her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Cholmcille last summer, will be heading to college in Tennessee in the US next September.

In between Mona and Grace are planning for the Tokyo Olympics with the Irish Championships in April the target for hitting the qualifying mark.

The pair are a great team and Grace is full of praise for the drive of McSharry. But, like the inter-county footballers, the commitment is total.

Good luck to them in 2020.