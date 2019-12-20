Donegal Teams of the Decade in Mens and Ladies Football and Hurling selected

The Donegal GAA Yearbook has been resurrected this year under the guidance of PRO John McEniff and it is again produced by the Inishowen Independent team.

One of the features in the 214-page booklet is the selection of Donegal Teams of the Decade (2010-2019) in football, hurling and Ladies football.

John McEniff went to great lengths to find the final selection for the senior mens football team with five neutral judges and also an online public poll. The judges were Anthony Molloy, Brian McEniff, Cahair O'Kane (Irish News), Jason Quigley and Oisin McConville. (see below)

The final selection showed great unanimity with just 21 players selected across the six selections and nine of the final team featured in all selections.

The team chosen by public vote had 14 of the final selection - it had Eamon McGee at wing half-back rather than Kevin Cassidy. Brian McEniff, interestingly, had Michael Hegarty and Mark McHugh on his team; Jason Quigley had Mark McHugh and Hugh McFadden, while the other three had 14 of the final selection - Oisin McConville had Shaun Patton in goal; while Anthony Molloy and Cahair O'Kane both included Anthony Thompson at wing half-back.

Football Team of Decade

The final team selected also included five subs and was:

Paul Durcan

Paddy McGrath Neil McGee Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Karl Lacey Frank McGlynn Kevin Cassidy

Neil Gallagher Rory Kavanagh

Christy Toye Odhrán Mac Niallais Ryan McHugh

Patrick McBrearty Michael Murphy Colm A McFadden



Subs: Eamon McGee, Anthony Thompson, Mark McHugh, Hugh McFadden and Leo McLoone.



Hurling Team of Decade

The Hurling Team of the Decade was selected by the Hurling Board and was:



Paul Burns

Padraig Doherty Colm Breathnach Justin McGhee

Christopher McDermott Joe Boyle Jamesie Donnelly

Danny Cullen Paul Sheridan

Enda McDermott Sean McVeigh Ciaran Mathewson

Niall Campbell Michael McCann Ronan McDermott



Ladies Team of Decade

The Ladies Team of the Decade was selected by the Ladies Committee and was:

Roisin McCafferty

Treasa Doherty Nicole McLaughlin Diane Toner

Therese McCafferty Ciara Hegarty Mari Herron

Karen Guthrie Aoife McDonnell

Katy Herron Niamh Hegarty Grainne Houston

Eilish Ward Yvonne Bonner Geraldine McLaughlin

YEARBOOK IN SHOPS

The Donegal GAA Yearbook is now available through clubs and in shops and would make an ideal Christmas present. It contains a full review of the year with all the facts and figures and includes a review of the decade by An tAth Seán Ó Gallchoir with all the facts.