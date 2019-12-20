Donegal Teams of the Decade in Mens and Ladies Football and Hurling selected

Contact

The Donegal GAA Yearbook has been resurrected this year under the guidance of PRO John McEniff and it is again produced by the Inishowen Independent team.
One of the features in the 214-page booklet is the selection of Donegal Teams of the Decade (2010-2019) in football, hurling and Ladies football.
John McEniff went to great lengths to find the final selection for the senior mens football team with five neutral judges and also an online public poll. The judges were Anthony Molloy, Brian McEniff, Cahair O'Kane (Irish News), Jason Quigley and Oisin McConville. (see below)
The final selection showed great unanimity with just 21 players selected across the six selections and nine of the final team featured in all selections.
The team chosen by public vote had 14 of the final selection - it had Eamon McGee at wing half-back rather than Kevin Cassidy. Brian McEniff, interestingly, had Michael Hegarty and Mark McHugh on his team; Jason Quigley had Mark McHugh and Hugh McFadden, while the other three had 14 of the final selection - Oisin McConville had Shaun Patton in goal; while Anthony Molloy and Cahair O'Kane both included Anthony Thompson at wing half-back.

Football Team of Decade
The final team selected also included five subs and was:
Paul Durcan

Paddy McGrath   Neil McGee  Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Karl Lacey   Frank McGlynn   Kevin Cassidy

Neil Gallagher   Rory Kavanagh

Christy Toye   Odhrán Mac Niallais   Ryan McHugh

Patrick McBrearty   Michael Murphy   Colm A McFadden

Subs: Eamon McGee, Anthony Thompson, Mark McHugh, Hugh McFadden and Leo McLoone.


Hurling Team of Decade
The Hurling Team of the Decade was selected by the Hurling Board and was:

Paul Burns

Padraig Doherty  Colm Breathnach   Justin McGhee

Christopher McDermott  Joe Boyle  Jamesie Donnelly

Danny Cullen  Paul Sheridan

Enda McDermott  Sean McVeigh  Ciaran Mathewson

Niall Campbell  Michael McCann  Ronan McDermott


Ladies Team of Decade
The Ladies Team of the Decade was selected by the Ladies Committee and was:

Roisin McCafferty

Treasa Doherty  Nicole McLaughlin  Diane Toner

Therese McCafferty  Ciara Hegarty  Mari Herron

Karen Guthrie  Aoife McDonnell

Katy Herron  Niamh Hegarty  Grainne Houston

Eilish Ward  Yvonne Bonner  Geraldine McLaughlin

YEARBOOK IN SHOPS
The Donegal GAA Yearbook is now available through clubs and in shops and would make an ideal Christmas present. It contains a full review of the year with all the facts and figures and includes a review of the decade by An tAth Seán Ó Gallchoir with all the facts.

