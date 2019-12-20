Donegal GAA targeting diaspora for fund-raising House Draw y

Donegal GAA are targeting all members of the diaspora and those living outside the county home for Christmas to promote the ‘Win a House in Dublin’ draw,

“We want all Donegal people home for Christmas to take the news of the ‘Win A House in Dublin’ draw back with them and share it with all their friends,” said Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath. “We have a large diaspora scattered right around the world and we want those who are home for the Christmas festivities to promote the draw among their family and friends in all corners of the globe.”

The chairman, accompanied by players Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh, manager Declan Bonner and head coach Stephen Rochford along with Joanne Dawson of the Dublin branch of the Donegal fundraising committee, attended the London launch of the www.winyourhouseindublin.com draw last Thursday night.

The €400,000 four-bedroom house in Dublin is the first prize in the draw with a Mazda car the second prize plus many other attractive prizes. The tickets cost €100.

“We are also hoping people will buy the draw online and I know a lot of people are leaving it until nearer the draw but I would encourage people to purchase now and not leave it until later. This a huge draw for us as we have to raise substantial finance to fund the completion of the clubrooms and dressing rooms at the Training Centre in Convoy.

“We are only getting one shot at it and we want to maximise the return from the draw so that we will have the facilities our players need.”

The chairman said the launch in London was a huge success and there was a great demand for tickets in the English capital.

Meanwhile, in an update on the new clubrooms and dressing rooms at the training centre the chairman said a number of the dressing rooms at the centre will be open for the start of the new year with the whole building complete and open a number of weeks later.