Mona McSharry making waves thanks to intervention of divine Grace

The Marlins Swimming Club in Ballyshannon is one of the smallest swimming clubs in Ireland. The club, which is based in the Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, has 110 members in total from the ages of 7 to 19.

Yet, it boasts one of the great emerging talents of Irish swimming.

Mona McSharry, from down the road in Grange in Sligo, is a multiple gold medal National breaststroke winner at junior and senior. The 19-year-old is also a European and World Junior gold medal winner.

And in her first outing in the European Senior Championships in Glasgow at the beginning of the month she was also among the medals. She claimed the bronze medal position in the 50m breaststroke.

Former Donegal and Aodh Ruadh Gaelic footballer Grace Meade is the Marlins Swim Club head coach and has been nurturing the talented McSharry from the start.

“Mona is an exceptional talent and we are really honoured that she is a member of the club,” said Grace.

“She is a pleasure to work with and always gives more than I ask of her. She gives a huge commitment to swimming.

“She does eight pool sessions and three gym sessions every week. She trains six days a week. Sunday is her day off or what she calls a family day.

“All during her school days her day began with a 6 am session and now that she has finished school we have a little more flexibility and her pool sessions can be anytime from 6 to 8 am.”

Obviously having such a precious talent is something the club is very proud of and has a very positive effect on all the other club members.

“Mona is an inspiration to us all as coaches and the other club members. She is one of our older swimmers and is an inspirational figure for the rest of the swimmers.

“She is one of the top female swimmers in Ireland and has the medals to prove it. But she still is level headed and down to earth.

“Even though she has a hectic personal training schedule she still finds time to coach some of the younger members of the club.”

Grace and her star pupil are on a down week this week before they get down to training again on Monday, December 23 in preparations for next season.

“Next year is a big year. It is an Olympic year and Tokyo.

“Mona’s next big date is the Irish Olympic trial which is in April and qualification all hinges on the trials, there is no other way to qualify.

“The whole season hinges on that weekend and she has got to be ready. There is only one shot at it.

“We start the build up next Monday and apart from Christmas day, which we will take off, it will be full steam ahead six days a week after that.

“The breaststroke is her specialty. She competes in both the 50 metres and 100 metres and it was in the 50 metres that she won the bronze medal (in the Europeans). But there is no 50 metre competition in the Olympics, just 100 metres.

“The qualifying time is one minute and seven seconds (1.07) which she is pretty close too and well within what she is capable of doing.

“So from Monday on that will be the target and it is fingers crossed after that. But she only gets one shot at it.”

And have no doubt swimmer and coach will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of a seat on the Irish team plane to Tokyo next July.

Apart from her role as coach to Mona McSharry, Grace Meade is the manager of the Central Hotel Leisure Centre in Donegal town. She was in Glasgow with her prodigee for the Europeans and when asked if she was brushing up on her Japanese for next year she quipped: “We’ll just use sign language.”

GOOD MONTH

Mona McSharry and her dad Aidan and mother Viola along with her 17 year-old brother Mouric (also a member of the Marlins Swimming Club) are celebrating another major supporting success this week.

The McSharry family were named Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTE 1 on Sunday evening after emerging the clear winners of the RTE series on the final day in Croke Park. They came out on top from the 15 families who set out in pursuit of the much coveted title under the guidance of former rugby international Donnacha O'Callaghan.