HOCKEY: Raphoe conquer Premier League champions Instonians in memorable victory

Raphoe men backed up there impressive draw, away to Instonians, with an impressive home victory over the current champions Instonians.



Raphoe 2

(S. Goudie, G. Patterson)

Instonians 0



With confidence built from their meeting a fortnight ago Raphoe set out to frustrate the Belfast side and look to create on the counter attack. The visitors enjoy a spell of possession before the home side created a few half chances. Tom Eaton won the Donegal men's first penalty corner. Visiting keeper, Sam Brown, did well to save Simon Goudie's drag flick.

Raphoe withheld a nervy period just before the 1/4 time whistle. From Instonian's first penalty corner 'keeper Davy Moore saved well from William Robinson's drag flick, the rebound fell nicely to the Inst captain whose goal-bound was brilliantly saved by Alan Meehan on the line to keep it scoreless.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern but Raphoe grew more in possession. Lee Stewart, Ian McGonigle, Keith Meehan and James Wilson kept the ball ticking over in midfield with George Patterson and Tommy Orr a constant menace to the Belfast side. Raphoe managed to hold on, with relative comfort, when Stewart was given a 2 minute suspension.

After half-time, Raphoe grew into the game and capitalised on the few chances that came their way. Raphoe won their second penalty when former Raphoe man, Andrew Corry, fouled George Patterson as he was advancing on the Inst circle. From the resultant corner Raphoe put the ball in the net but it was rightly ruled out for dangerous play.

Nonetheless, shortly after, Simon Goudie converted a brilliant drag-flick, mid-range into the Instonian's net, after Tommy Orr had won the penalty corner. Goudie was Raphoe's best outlet from defence with his aerial balls throughout the game. Raphoe managed the rest of the third quarter unscathed.

The final quarter saw a gigantic effort from the Raphoe men. Johnny Long, Zack West and Gavin Lecky dug deep and covered a lot of ground before Raphoe got there second goal. George Patterson capitalised on a loose ball in the circle and finished on the second time of asking to send the Raphoe fans into delirium with 13 minutes to go.

Inst tried to come back into the game and apart from a magnificent save from Moore they would have reduced the deficit to 1. Raphoe went on to keep their clean sheet, which was well deserved.

Raphoe next fixture is a tough game against Cookstown on the 4th of January.

Raphoe: D. Moore, T. Eaton, S. Goudie, E. Lyttle, A. Meehan, Z. West, J. Long, L. Stewart, I. McGonigle, J. Wilson, G. Patterson, T. Orr, J. Watt, G. Lecky, K. Meehan. Coach: Richard Eaton.