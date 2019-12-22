Fancy winning a top prize of €5,000 - and helping senior soccer in Donegal?

One lucky winner stands to get €5,000 as the first prize in the new Finn Harps pre-season draw.

With preseason training just a few weeks away, the club has launched a pre-season draw to help kick start preparations for the 2020 campaign.

Club chairman Sean Quinn said "With the fixtures out now we're on the countdown to the start of the new campaign. It's an expensive time of year as we look to give Ollie and Paul the resources they need to assemble a new squad and prepare them as well as possible for the coming season. By supporting this fundraiser fans can help us hit the ground running for 2020 and set us up for a successful year"

Entry to the draw costs €10 and the first prize is €5000 in cash.

Other prizes are a €1000 Shopping Voucher for McElhinney's, two nights B+B in the Mill Park or Park Hotel, a pair of Season Tickets and a Club Shop voucher.

The draw will take place at the Finn Harps v Shelbourne game on the 24th of February.