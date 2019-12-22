Kevin Sinclair high in his praise of Four Masters minors after they lifted Donegal Minor League title

The final shrill of Shaun McLaughlin’s whistle in Burt on Sunday sparked off great scenes of celebration in the Four Masters’ camp.

It was there for all to see just what it meant to those involved - and it augurs well for the club’s future.

The management team of John and Kevin Sinclair - along with their backroom staff - have seen their faith in the squad rewarded.

And they were understandably delighted with this win over a highly rated Termon side that, it should be remembered, shocked a fancied Gaoth Dobhair team, to win the minor championship.

“These boys never won anything at underage,” John pointed out.

But he and Kevin saw that there was potential.

“They really came up from nothing and the boys delivered for us,” he said.

He recalled how they had beaten Killybegs earlier in the season and that gave them a big boost. This was a team that had previously gone through a season without a win, and who had lost by 20 points against Killybegs in the past.

Most observers did not see this victory over Termon coming, but John said that he always had confidence in his side’s ability.

And he hopes it will leave to better times ahead for the senior team.

“Our senior team was demoted to Division Three in the league. This now is the future of our club, and we are delighted to be part of that.”

While minors often drift away at this stage, he made it quite clear that they want these lads to follow through.

“We are going to hang onto these boys, and hopefully we will be working with them in the future,” he maintained.

Kevin Sinclair added: “Everyone else wrote us off, but we did not write ourselves off.”

Indeed, he pointed out that it’s been a very good year for the club with victories in various underage competitions.

This really was the icing on the cake, though, and for the team involved it comes on top of winning the Division Two championship.

Captain

The togetherness of the Four Masters squad was highlighted by its captain Brian Peter Gallagher.

And in an at times emotional speech - after he was presented with the trophy - he recalled how one of the player’s on the team Ultan O’Grady had sadly lost his father, Padraig O’Grady, as recently as October.

The victory was all the sweeter as many people had written them off before a ball was kicked.

“We were coming here with people outside the club saying we were going to get beat and battered. Termon scored six goals in their last game - in an Ulster quarter-final - so that is serious scoring.

“For a Division Two team to come up here and nick it from them shows all the work that has gone on.”

He also paid tribute to the management, saying: “We could not have done it without them.”