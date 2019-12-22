Another signing for Finn Harps as Sam Todd commits for another season

Contact
Sam Todd . . . back at Finn Park for 2020 season
Finn Harps have announced that Sam Todd has re-signed with the club for the upcoming campaign.
The 2020 season will be his third year in Ballybofey, having initially joined the Harps on loan from rivals Derry City in 2018.
The Carndonagh man becomes the eighth member of last season’s side to commit to the club ahead of the new season.
Todd was a staple of the side last season, making an impressive 37 starts in all competitions, the most by any player at the club. Manager Ollie Horgan was quick to praise Sam’s adjustment to the Premier Division:
“Sam took the step up well and the fact he played 37 games shows that. There was probably a bit of a steep learning curve at first but he’s been an important member of the squad for the past couple of seasons and we’re delighted he’ll be back with us for next year.”
