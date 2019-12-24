McShea's Say: Sport so much of what we are

Some years ago there was a real impression that sport would be superseded by computer games and consoles.

The advent of a new leisure age driven by technological sophistication was going to usher in recreational pursuits which would have a very major impact on sporting participation. Why would any child bother kicking a football around a pitch when the alternative was to immerse himself in a computer programme in the comfort of the sitting room at home?

But sport has demonstrated exceptional staying power. It has grown since the advent of advanced technology. Sport is very often front page news in local and national newspapers, and television content especially in Gaelic football, hurling and rugby has soared to a significant degree.

This growth in sport is exceptional when one looks at the scandals, cheating and maladministration, particularly at international level, as the issues with FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee, and the problems in Irish Soccer all come to mind.

So what are the qualities of sport that make it so durable and at times almost intoxicating? No doubt the quest to be the best in a particular discipline as an individual or team is a major motivating factor.

Looking at Dublin’s supremacy in recent years has generated much debate about why they have enjoyed such extraordinary success, and I do not accept the suggestion that it is about subtle cultural and social advantages. It is about great coaching, mentoring and motivation. But it takes much more to reach the top in any sporting discipline; will power, mental toughness and talent are all factors that the top sportsmen and women possess.

But one group who play an outstanding role in creating talented boys and girls, and who didn’t get a mention when all the sports awards in recent weeks were handed out and when accolades were tripping off producers tongues were forgotten.

That was the wonderful parents who give of their time day after day, week after week, to help their children be the best they can be. There are hundreds, thousands of parents who never would trust themselves as role models, they never shout about how it should be done, but, who through countless acts of devotion, sacrifice and love, have done their very best by their children.

These parents do not expect thanks, credit or praise, they do not look for recognition. They simply love the joy of seeing their children enjoy the happiness that they have nurtured.

Not many parents will see their children become household names in the world of sport, but the discipline and comradeship that sport instills in children goes a very long way to preparing them for the university of life.

I was at a sports function in Dublin recently when one table was occupied by past pupils of Creevy school, a primary school between Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh.

Looking at this fine group of young men sport was a common denominator in their close and enduring friendship and they were a credit to their school, their teachers and their parents. That same evening the guest of honour was Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley. In a riveting interview Paul was very clear about the influence of his father Michael and his mum Julia’s role in grooming him to achieve the status he now holds in International golf.

In all sports the psychological factors underpinning success or greatness are hardest to understand

I played with some excellent club footballers who just could not remotely show their potential when selected to play for Donegal. Why do some players perform seamlessly under pressure while others choke? Or why do some teams play as if governed by extreme intelligence while other teams who are equally talented play as if overwhelmed. Others are unable to gel. There is also a fear of winning; this is hard to understand but is a factor. I have always felt that this symptom was prevalent in some good Donegal teams before they made the breakthrough in Ulster in the early seventies.

Brian McEniff took over as manager and shortly after his appointment Donegal were well beaten by Leitrim in a league match.

Six months later Donegal won their first ever Ulster title and it was McEniff’s ability to create positivity and self-belief in his players that was his most positive attribute as a manager. Current manager Declan Bonner was a key member of Donegal’s 1992 All Ireland winning team and let us hope that the New Year sees Donegal scale the heights in both championship and league.

I would like to wish all Donegal sports fans a very happy Christmas and do take special care on the roads as even one drink is one too many if driving a car and can have dreadful consequences.

Pauric McShea's column appears each week in the Donegal Post.